Noren, Day set for Monday finish in Farmers playoff

By Will GrayJanuary 29, 2018, 1:28 am

After a marathon day, the Farmers Insurance Open still is not settled. Here's how things looked when darkness fell upon Torrey Pines, with Jason Day and Alex Noren heading to a sixth playoff hole Monday morning:

Leaderboard: Jason Day (-10), Alex Noren (-10), Ryan Palmer (-10, eliminated on first playoff hole), J.B. Holmes (-9), Keegan Bradley (-8)

What it means: It was a wild afternoon in San Diego, with four players at one point sharing the lead. Palmer birdied the 72nd hole to get into the playoff, but he was eliminated when he failed to birdie the first extra hole. Day and Noren then went the distance, matching shot for shot and each holing a mid-range birdie putt on the fifth extra hole in gathering darkness. The two men will return to the 18th tee at 11 a.m. ET Monday, with Day looking for his first win since the 2016 Players Championship and Noren in search of his first career PGA Tour title.

Round of the day: Charles Howell III has plenty of experience at Torrey Pines, and it was again on display during a final-round 69. Howell started the day outside the top 30, but following a round that included four birdies against just one bogey he vaulted all the way into a tie for sixth. It's his eighth top-10 finish at Torrey since 2003, more than any other player over that span.

Best of the rest: Hideki Matsuyama started slowly this week, but his T-12 finish should be much more palatable following a 3-under 69 in the final round. Matsuyama started on the back nine and carded birdies on three of his first nine holes, finishing with a birdie on the par-5 ninth to card his second sub-70 round of the week on the South Course.

Biggest disappointment: Holmes finished a shot out of the playoff, but he did so after stumbling down the stretch and then essentially icing Noren for his pivotal approach. Holmes held a share of the lead before three straight bogeys on Nos. 14-16, then took more than four minutes to play his second shot on No. 18 while Noren stood waiting to go for the green in two when a birdie would have won the tournament.

Shot of the day: Both men hit stellar wedges into the final green to keep their hopes alive at different stages. Noren's came on the first extra hole, spinning back to a tap-in birdie, while Day stuffed his approach on the fifth extra hole with Noren already on the green sizing up his eagle putt.

Quote of the day: "I'll play all day tomorrow if I need to to get the win." - Day

Shall we press on? After all that, Noren, Day not done

By Ryan LavnerJanuary 29, 2018, 2:49 am

SAN DIEGO – Alex Noren waited six hours in the final round. Four minutes and 10 seconds in the last fairway. Another hour and a half to play five extra holes.

Hey, at this point, what’s another night?

Noren and Jason Day dueled for five playoff holes Sunday, with no conclusion. They’ll return at 11 a.m. ET Monday, and that’s just as well – both playoff participants need a good night’s rest to comprehend all that went down at Torrey Pines.

“I’m happy it’s too dark right now,” Noren said.

The Santa Ana winds finally arrived in the final round, turning the tournament upside down and grinding pace of play to a halt.

With 30-mph gusts and tucked pins on an already-tough course, there were multiple-group backups on the front nine. Lengthy rulings ensued when shots flew off-line and into the canyon. The final group of Noren, Ryan Palmer and J.B. Holmes fell a hole behind on the back nine and, with the tournament on the line, came to a complete standstill.

With 239 yards to the flag on the par-5 finishing hole, needing an eagle for a shot at a playoff, Holmes was in between his 3-wood or 5-wood, neither of which, he said, he hits particularly well. So he deliberated. For four minutes. All the while Noren, needing a birdie to win in his first start as a PGA Tour member, stood by his bag and waited, and waited. It was golf’s equivalent of icing the kicker.

After all of that deliberation, Holmes chose to merely lay up, with a 7-iron. (Poorly, too, as his second shot found the rough.) Noren had more than enough time to pick between 3-wood and hybrid, and from a downhill lie he opted for more club. His second shot rocketed over the green, five-holing the 18th-hole grandstand, rolling down the makeshift path and settling next to the walkway.

After a free drop, he couldn’t get up and down for birdie, sending him to a three-man playoff with Day and Ryan Palmer, who birdied the 72nd hole.

Full-field scores from the Farmers Insurance Open

Tour players and fans fumed on social media at what appeared to be an egregious lack of sportsmanship by Holmes, especially with the tournament on the line. Asked afterward if he had any regrets about taking so long to play, Holmes sniffed: “No, I’m still trying to win.”

Noren spoke cautiously in a post-round interview, when pressed whether the long wait affected his second shot. “Not necessarily,” he said. “It probably made me switch clubs.”

Palmer exited the playoff first, but Noren and Day traded spectacular shots in overtime, even in fading daylight.

They both birdied the first two playoff holes, then Day had the best look on the third extra hole, after his tee shot flew over the flag on the par-3 16th.

Indeed, from 11 feet away, Day seemed on the verge of repeating his playoff performance here from 2015, when he won on the third extra hole. But this time, his birdie putt crept over the right edge and stayed out.

“I actually thought I had it,” he said.

Both players made par on the fourth playoff hole, and the sun had already set by the time they reloaded on the 18th for the fifth playoff hole.

Noren found the green with his second shot and needed to two-putt from 40 feet. Day said he couldn’t even see the flag for his third shot, but his ball came to rest 6 feet behind the pin.

“I’m sure on TV it looked a lot lighter than what it was,” Day said, “but I’m glad to pull it off.”

In near-darkness, Noren said he relied more on past experience than his eyesight to hole his left-to-right slider.

“If we had more sunshine it would be nice to finish,” Noren said, “but it’s better this way than maybe missing a short one when you can’t see.”

His Monday workload may be 15 minutes, or perhaps another hour and a half.

Whatever it is, for a PGA Tour title, it’ll be worth the wait.

It's about time: Tour must address slow play

By Rex HoggardJanuary 29, 2018, 2:39 am

SAN DIEGO – As the day’s final twosome played into the early evening at Torrey Pines, the old joke lost its humor.

You know the one, when you’re grinding over a shot or a putt and a playing partner jabs, “Sometime today, sport.” Well, that oldie took an ugly turn on Sunday at the Farmers Insurance Open, where rounds drifted nearly six hours and a five-hole playoff decided nothing and sent the event into a Monday finish.

There’s a litany of reasons for slow play on the PGA Tour, from demanding courses to overly lax rules that would rather turn a blind eye toward habitual offenders, and Sunday’s showdown was slowed by Santa Ana winds that ballooned the scoring average to 74.77.

But if ever there was a reason to dust off the stopwatch, this was it.

J.B. Holmes didn’t invent slow play, and if you ask his fellow Tour types they’ll tell you he’s not even the most egregious offender, but as dusk turned to dark on Sunday he was an easy target for the circuit’s pace-of-play woes.

Playing alongside Ryan Palmer and Alex Noren in the day’s final group, Holmes – needing an eagle to match clubhouse leader Jason Day at 10 under – ruminated over his second shot into the par-5 18th hole for more than four minutes.

Go for the green with a 5-wood, go for the green with a 3-wood, lay up – he considered all his options, and then he considered them again.

Full-field scores from the Farmers Insurance Open

“It was between the 5-wood - I didn’t think it was going to get there - and the 3-wood would have gone back there where [Noren] was [long],” explained Holmes, who was unapologetic for the time it took him to play his second shot. “That pin being in the bowl, I thought I had a better chance of holing out with a wedge than I did trying to chip one in.”

After four minutes, Holmes decided to lay up, in the rough no less. Four minutes. People buy real-estate with less thought and angst.

If this sounds as if Holmes is being made out to be the fall guy for a painfully slow day that will now conclude with an anticlimactic finish, let the experts have their say.

“Anytime today J.B.,” Luke Donald tweeted. “Last group was over a hole behind, we can all blame J.B., and yes the player should take responsibility for their pace of play, but if they don’t that’s why we have Tour officials. They needed to step in a while ago.”

Holmes was playing for his fifth Tour title and a $1.24 million paycheck. Being prudent is baked into that cake. But then no other major sport operates without some sort of time element.

The NBA has a shot clock, the NFL has a play clock and even Major League Baseball, which has clung to its timeless nature for eons, seems destined to institute a pitch clock this season. It’s all a response to the world we live in and the demands on everyone’s time, yet the Tour – which allows 40 seconds for a player to play a shot, but only when they are being timed, which Holmes was obviously not – seems content to literally allow day to turn to night on the issue.

Holmes is the low-hanging fruit in this most recent episode, an easy target for a complicated problem. Should he have helped things along by maybe taking, say, only two minutes to pull the trigger? Absolutely. But that wouldn’t have spared the fans, sponsors and players from having to come back for the conclusion of the playoff.

No, on this Donald struck the perfect chord; it’s long past time for the Tour to do something meaningful to speed up play.

Holmes on his delay: 'I was still trying to win'

By Rex HoggardJanuary 29, 2018, 1:25 am

SAN DIEGO – A brutally long day of golf was made even longer for the day’s final group at the Farmers Insurance Open.

The final threesome of Alex Noren, Ryan Palmer and J.B. Holmes were all in contention as they played the par-5 18th at Torrey Pines, with Noren and Palmer needing birdies while Holmes’ needed an eagle to match clubhouse leader Jason Day at 10 under.

With 239 yards remaining for his second shot from the fairway, Holmes deliberated over his attempt for over four minutes before deciding to layup, a shot that found the left rough.

“It was between the 5-wood - I didn’t think it was going to get there - and the 3-wood would have gone back there where [Noren] was (over the green),” Holmes said. “That pin being in the bowl, I thought I had a better chance of holing out with a wedge than I did trying to chip one in.”

The criticism on social media came fast.

Full-field scores from the Farmers Insurance Open

“Anytime today J.B.,” Luke Donald tweeted. “Last group was over a hole behind, we can all blame J.B., and yes the player should take responsibility for their pace of play, but if they don’t that’s why we have Tour officials. They needed to step in a while ago.”

Asked about the delay on the 72nd hole, Holmes was unapologetic.

“I was still trying to win. That’s part of it,” he said.

Palmer, who birdied the 72nd hole to join the playoff but was eliminated on the first extra hole, said he didn’t feel the round, which stretched nearly six hours, took longer than normal.

“I really couldn’t tell because we were always up with the group [in front of his threesome],” Palmer said. “When you get the winds and these pin placements, pace of play is going to be slow the way this course is set up.”

Palmer was also asked about how long Holmes took on the final hole.

“We talked about it when we got to the green," Palmer answered. "He was 235 [yards] with a 5-wood and he said he didn’t like his 5-wood.”

Lincicome beats darkness to defend Pure Silk title

By Associated PressJanuary 29, 2018, 12:39 am

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas - Brittany Lincicome beat darkness - with help from floodlights Sunday on the Ocean Club's 18th green - to win the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic for the second straight year.

Lincicome birdied the final two holes and four of the last five for a 7-under 65 and a two-stroke victory over Wei-Ling Hsu in the event cut to 54 holes after wind wiped out play most of Friday.

''I try not to look at the leaderboard, so I was just hoping whatever was happening was in my group,'' Lincicome said. ''I was just trying to keep up with those girls (Shanshan Feng and Amy Yang). I played with two great girls today. I knew it was going to be tough and my putter really saved me all day. I made a lot of great par saves and birdies coming in.''

Lincicome completed a second-round 67 in the morning, playing nine holes in 3 under, to begin the final round two strokes behind the top-ranked Feng.

''It is grinding, but luckily I was playing well today, so to play 27 holes it wasn't as bad,'' Lincicome said. ''It is definitely a grind. I felt we had the better draw because I got to sleep in most mornings and not get up at 5 a.m. every day, but it's definitely draining a little bit.''

The 32-year-old Lincicome won her eighth career title. She finished at 12-under 207. Last year, she beat Lexi Thompson in a playoff.

Hsu closed with a 68. She worked during the winter to improve her low-ball play in wind.

''It looks pretty good this week,'' Hsu said. ''Got to play a lot of low shots and playing into the wind, so very happy for me.''

Full-field scores from the Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic

Feng had a 71 to tie for third with Yang (70) at 9 under. Thompson (71) was 7 under with Danielle Kang (68), Nelly Korda (69) and Bronte Law (69). Brooke Henderson, the leader Saturday night when play was suspended because of darkness, shot a 72 to finish ninth at 6 under.

Lincicome birdied the par-5 11th, par-4 14th and par-5 15th, chipping to 4 feet on 15 to tie Hsu at 11 under. Hsu holed a chip to save par on the par-4 16th, and Lincicome made an easier par save in the group behind with a blast to 4 feet from the right bunker.

Hsu bogeyed the par-3 17th when her putt horseshoed out and closed with a birdie on the par-5 18th.

''Probably not my time,'' Hsu said.

Lincicome made 15-foot birdie putts on the final two holes to wrap it up.

''My putter has been phenomenal these last three days,'' Lincicome said. ''I don't think I've putted that well for a long time.''

Fellow players celebrated by spraying and smearing the Pure Silk ambassador with the title sponsor's shaving cream.

''To have Pure Silk shaving cream all over me, that's amazing,'' Lincicome said.

