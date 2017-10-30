Hoffman to donate Vegas earnings to shooting victims

Las Vegas resident Charley Hoffman is opening up his wallet this week to support victims of the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, which occurred earlier this month in his hometown.

Hoffman has pledged to donate 100 percent of his winnings this week at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open to those affected by the Oct. 1 shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival concert that left 58 people dead and injured more than 500. According to Golf Digest, he will still donate at least $20,000 should he miss the cut.

Hoffman graduated from UNLV in 1999 and his team won a national title in 1998 that remains one of just two national titles earned by UNLV in any sport. The 40-year-old has won four times on Tour, most recently at the 2016 Valero Texas Open, and is coming off a career season that featured his first-ever Presidents Cup appearance.

He is making his 12th straight start this week at TPC Summerlin, where his record includes a fourth-place showing in 2013, a sixth-place finish in 2009 and a tie for fifth in 2006.

A PGA Tour official confirmed to GolfChannel.com that everyone in the field will be afforded an opportunity to support the shooting victims "in varying financial degrees" at player registration this week via PGA Tour charities, with the entirety of the donations distributed to various outlets via the Direct Impact Fund.

Hoffman's donation is reminiscent of a similar pledge made earlier this year by Houston resident Stacy Lewis, who promised to donate her paycheck at the Cambia Portland Classic to Hurricane Harvey flood victims before winning the event.