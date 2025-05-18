What does the PGA Championship winner receive? Money, exemptions and a massive trophy
Published May 18, 2025 07:32 PM
Scottie Scheffler — with both hands needed — raised the Wanamaker Trophy Sunday at Quail Hollow Club.
But does he get to keep it? And what else does he get?
The PGA champ receives a replica of the Wanamaker Trophy, which is only slightly smaller than the 28-inch tall, 27-inch wide, 27-pound primary model.
Here’s a look at how the purse will be paid out at the 107th PGA Championship.
He also gets $3.42 million from the championship-record $19 million purse, 750 FedExCup points and 1.5 points for every $1,000 earned in relation to the Ryder Cup standings.
And there are a bevy of exemptions (though, the only one of importance to Scheffler is the first):
- Lifetime exemption into the PGA Championship;
- Five-year exemption into the Masters, U.S. Open, The Open and The Players;
- Five-year PGA Tour membership;
- Seven-year DP World Tour membership.