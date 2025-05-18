What does the PGA Championship winner receive? Money, exemptions and a massive trophy

Scottie Scheffler — with both hands needed — raised the Wanamaker Trophy Sunday at Quail Hollow Club.

But does he get to keep it? And what else does he get?

The PGA champ receives a replica of the Wanamaker Trophy, which is only slightly smaller than the 28-inch tall, 27-inch wide, 27-pound primary model.

He also gets $3.42 million from the championship-record $19 million purse, 750 FedExCup points and 1.5 points for every $1,000 earned in relation to the Ryder Cup standings.

And there are a bevy of exemptions (though, the only one of importance to Scheffler is the first):