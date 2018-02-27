Getty Images

Pine Needles to host 2022 U.S. Women's Open

By Golf Channel DigitalFebruary 27, 2018, 8:15 pm

Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club will host the U.S. Women’s Open in 2022, the USGA announced Tuesday.

It will mark the fourth time that championship will be played there.

The dates are set for June 2-5 in Southern Pines, N.C.

Annika Sorenstam won the first U.S. Women’s Open played at Pine Needles in 1996, Karrie Webb won the second in 2001 and Cristie Kerr won the last there in 2007.

“Pine Needles is, if not my favorite U.S. Women’s Open venue, it’s in the top three,” said Webb, whose victory there made her the winner of back-to-back U.S. Women’s Opens. “Pine Needles [in 1996] was my very first U.S. Open I ever played in, and then when we went back in 2001, I was so excited to be there as a defending champion. Obviously, it was a special week where I played fantastic golf at a tremendous golf course. I’ll always have special memories of Pine Needles.”

The course was originally designed by Donald Ross in 1928. The club was owned by Peggy Kirk Bell, a renowned instructor and LPGA charter member, from 1953 until her death in 2016.

This year’s U.S. Women’s Open will be played at Shoal Creek Golf Club and Country Club in Birmingham, Ala., May 31-June 3.

Other futures sites:

2019 – Country Club of Charleston (S.C.)

2020 – Champions Club in Houston, Texas.

2021 – The Olympic Club in San Francisco.

2022 – Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C.

2023 – Pebble Beach Golf Links (Calif.)

Getty Images

Chamblee: 'Bad-ass' Tiger will play Ryder Cup

By Golf Channel DigitalFebruary 27, 2018, 10:37 pm

If you were impressed by Tiger Woods' ball-striking at the Honda Classic, you weren't alone. And if you started thinking about Woods as more than just a vice captain in Paris, well, we've got a conversation for you.

Brandel Chamblee was back on the Golf Channel Podcast this week and was asked by host Will Gray for his thoughts on Woods pulling double duty as a playing vice captain at the Ryder Cup.

“My guess is he’ll get pegged as a player and his responsibilities as a vice captain will sort of slip to the side," Chamblee answered. "They’ll find another vice captain. Although, he and Phil and Furyk, they’re the leaders whether they’re playing or not.”

After some discussion about other emerging leaders in the U.S. team room and the strength of the new-look European side, Chamblee was prodded to provide the percentage chance that Woods does wind up playing in Paris.

“Oh … 80 percent chance he’ll be playing on the team,” he said. “If the Ryder Cup were played next week, he’d get picked based upon what he did at the Honda, based upon who he is and what he did at – if he had yucked it around like he did at Farmers at Honda and finished [23rd like he did at Torrey], he wouldn’t have got picked. But he looked … he looked like a bad ass at Honda. He looked like 'Tiger Woods: Bad Ass.' And with the exception of Sam Burns, nobody really played particularly well when they were playing with him.

“So I think he’d get picked. There’s only eight that are going to make the team. They’re going to have four picks. There is nobody that is going to say, ‘Hey, let’s not pick Tiger Woods.’

"And the only reason [I didn’t say 100 percent] is because there’s a 20 percent chance that something happens to him physically, I would say. Who knows? There were times where he looked a little fragile to me, bending over to tee a ball up. He didn’t look 22 years old when he was teeing his golf ball up. Now, he looked 22 years old when he was swinging at it. But he didn’t look 22 years old when he was teeing the ball up.”

As for the rest of the podcast, Gray and Chamblee tackle Justin Thomas' fan issues and 'F-yeah' celebration, Phil Mickelson's future prospects, the USGA's move to a two-hole aggregate playoff, Masters favorites, and how the golf ball is a scapegoat covering up for a laundry list of practices that actually amount to slow play.

Listen in with the embed below:

Getty Images

WGC-Mexico runner-up fueled Fleetwood's rise

By Rex HoggardFebruary 27, 2018, 10:18 pm

MEXICO CITY – It was a year ago at Club de Golf Chapultepec that Tommy Fleetwood began his rise from English curiosity to a player on the verge of cracking the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking and playing in his first Ryder Cup.

Although Fleetwood had enjoyed success on the European Tour, having won in Abu Dhabi just a few weeks before the 2017 WGC-Mexico Championship, it was his runner-up finish at Chapultepec that has fueled the reigning Race to Dubai winner's climb.

“This event in particular, just in a world field on a world stage, actually performing like I did on a Sunday and having a chance in the end to win is a massive confidence booster for me,” Fleetwood said on Tuesday. “It pushed me on even further really and just gave me that belief that when I do play well, I can compete towards the end of a big tournament with the world's best players.”

Fleetwood, who finished a stroke behind eventual champion Dustin Johnson in Mexico last year, has added two more titles to his European Tour resume since last year’s event in Mexico and become one of the game’s most consistent performers.

The Englishman hasn’t missed a cut anywhere in the world since last September and has six top-10 finishes in that span, including last week’s fourth-place showing at the Honda Classic.

His play the last few months has made for a smooth tranistion to the PGA TOUR. He’s made the cut in his first two starts as a Tour member and has an ambitious schedule the next few weeks, with starts planned at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and the Masters.

“I was surprised how much support I had. Last week was brilliant. I absolutely loved it,” he said of his transition to the United States. “Some of the courses are tougher. They're a different test of what we get. We don't really play courses like last week, the Honda. It’s a little bit of a different scene than in Europe that you've done all your life really, but I'm happy with my performance.”

Getty Images

Tight-lipped Thomas' No. 1 goal should be obvious

By Rex HoggardFebruary 27, 2018, 9:53 pm

MEXICO CITY – It wasn’t the moment Justin Thomas’ legend was born, but it certainly added to the young man’s lore.

For months, Thomas had been asked his goals for the 2017 season and for months he’d offered only vague answers.

Every time he was asked for specifics, he would politely decline, explaining that they were personal. That was until his runner-up finish at the Tour Championship propelled him to his first FedExCup title and he finally relented.

Thomas flashed his cellphone to reporters and started reading what turned out to be a lengthy list: win at least once, be in the final two groups of a major on Sunday, win a major, make the U.S. Presidents Cup team, finish in the top 30 in scrambling, etc.

Back in 2015, your scribe had a similar conversation with then-Tour rookie Thomas. Again he offered only oblique responses, revealing a telling part of a detail-oriented mind.

Now fast forward to Tuesday’s press conference at the WGC-Mexico Championship. Once again he was asked about his goals, but this time the circumstances suggested a new answer, even if Thomas’ response was predictable.

Do you have a date set to reach world No. 1?

“Whenever and if ever that day comes, I'll be perfectly fine with that date,” he smiled. “You can't control what other people can do; I can only control what I can do and the work that I'm putting in. So I'm going to continue to practice and prepare and get myself as ready as possible to keep climbing the rankings every way that I can.”

WGC-Mexico Championship: Articles, photos and videos

Mathematically, Thomas’ point is valid.

 

With his playoff victory on Sunday over Luke List at the Honda Classic, Thomas jumped past Jordan Spieth to third in the Official World Golf Ranking, just behind No. 2 Jon Rahm and 1.93 average ranking points behind No. 1 Dustin Johnson.

To put that in context, he can’t overtake Johnson this week even with a victory against a world-class field in Mexico (where he finished tied for fifth last year). Nor does it seem like Johnson is anywhere close to giving up his reign, having won the Sentry Tournament of Champions last month and finishing second at Pebble Beach.

But at this juncture, it’s not when Thomas may be able to ascend to the top spot that’s important, it’s what he needs to do to get there.

Like the majority of those goals on his list last year, becoming world No. 1 is as nebulous as, say, finishing in the top 30 in scrambling. But when it comes to specific ambitions, it’s the hundreds of little things that it would take to achieve those goals that will equate to success, not the actual accomplishment.

As clichéd as it sounds, it’s the journey, not the destination, particularly when the distance between victory and a tie for 10th is a missed putt on Thursday morning or an ill-timed gust of wind on Sunday afternoon.

It should be no surprise, but Thomas adheres to a strict policy when it comes to victories.

“I've always liked what [Alabama] coach [Nick] Saban says. They have the 48-hour rule at Alabama. They get to enjoy their win and then it's on to the next one,” said Thomas, who played college golf at Alabama. “That's in the past and all you can focus and work on is your process and getting ready for the next event.”

Following Sunday’s victory at PGA National, he enjoyed an impromptu dinner celebration with some family and friends at The Woods Jupiter, Tiger Woods’ South Florida restaurant, before catching his flight to Mexico with a clean slate.

Finding motivation has never been difficult for Thomas, even after winning five times last season and claiming his first major at the PGA Championship. But when you start collecting titles at the clip he’s been on the last year or so there’s always the danger of complacency, and now that he’s moved to the world ranking doorstep, ascending to No. 1 fits perfectly with Thomas’ play and his long-term plans.

Even if that means he holds the top spot for just a single week, it’s a goal that is at once simple and sustainable.

“It is bizarre just because there's so many players right now, and there always is, but so many players right now that can kind of change that,” Thomas said of the world ranking. “To do what anybody who's hung in there for a year like DJ has is extremely impressive. But just the fact that if and when it does happen, to be able to say that you have been [world No. 1], is a pretty cool accomplishment.”

To be clear, his system has worked flawlessly to this point, but whatever list of goals Thomas concocted for 2018 and thumbed into the notes app on his cellphone, there’s one accomplishment that would check all the right boxes – becoming world No. 1.

Getty Images

Barber: Caddie Gilmer communicating after coma

By Tim RosaforteFebruary 27, 2018, 9:35 pm

There were times after his fall in Honolulu on Jan. 12 when Cory Gilmer didn’t look like he would survive.

But over the past few days, Blayne Barber has been communicating with his caddie and former Auburn teammate via FaceTime.

“He’s awake and aware,” Barber told me Tuesday. “He’s made a lot of good progress.”

Gilmer collapsed after dinner following the second round of the Sony Open and was admitted to a neurological intensive care unit at The Queen's Medical Center, where was listed in critical condition. Gilmer was eventually put in a four-week-long medically induced coma, with swelling on his brain.

According to Barber, Gilmer has been doing communicative therapy the last couple weeks and said a few words for the first time on Monday. He is now scheduled to return home to Nashville before the weekend after spending a total six weeks in the hospital. Although rehab could last up to a year, there is hope that Gilmer could one day return to caddying again.

“I don’t know the timeline for that,” Barber said. “But he’s doing a lot better.”

Barber doesn’t know the long-term prognosis but does know memory recollection and the ability to communicate are good signs early on. When they were on FaceTime, Gilmer gave Barber and thumbs up and waved to Barber’s wife, Morgan.

“Small steps are good steps,” Barber said. 

Article Tags: Blayne Barber, Cory Gilmer, 2018 Sony Open

