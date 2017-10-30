Player DQ'd for missing tee time, still makes money

Shugo Imahira was disqualified from the WGC-HSBC Champions, but still took home a nice paycheck.

Imahira missed his 10:35 a.m. tee time for Saturday’s third round in Shanghai, China – mistaking his starting time – and was subsequently DQ’d.

Per Tour, Shugo Imahira DQ'd in China bc he had "mistakenly seen wrong starting time" & didn't show up for R3. Still gets last-place $43K. — Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) October 28, 2017

Imahira opened in 72-79 at the no-cut event and collected $43,000 for last-place money.