Tiger Woods returned to competition for the first time since February on Thursday at the Hero World Challenge. Here are some of the social media reactions from his fellow pros and celebrities.
Pumped to be watching @TigerWoods back out there!!!— Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) November 30, 2017
The wait is over. The wait is over. @TigerWoods— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 30, 2017
Tough to argue with those last 2 ball speeds from @TigerWoods if data is correct. 180 and 178 mph ball speed. Proper fast. Looks less underneath on way down for sure. Maybe he IS back!!— Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) November 30, 2017
Great seeing Tiger back in action he’s definitely great for the game of golf! Wishing @TigerWoods nothing but the best of luck! @TGRLiveEvents #HeroWorldChallenge— John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) November 30, 2017
Is there anything better then watching @TigerWoods play golf again? #fistpumpsForDaysssss— Jessica Korda (@Thejessicakorda) November 30, 2017
It's a great day to see @TigerWoods back on the golf course!— Bo Jackson (@BoJackson) November 30, 2017
Tiger is the only player that can say "BE GOOD!" on the 3rd hole of the tournament and everyone loves it— Tony Finau Golf (@tonyfinaugolf) November 30, 2017
Great to have you back @TigerWoods
Good luck to @TigerWoods !! Can’t wait to watch you get back after it.#hero #NewBeginning— Brandt Snedeker (@BrandtSnedeker) November 30, 2017
The comeback begins today!— Wesley Bryan (@wesleybryangolf) November 30, 2017
Pumped to see @TigerWoods back in action!
Nice to see the best of the best back on the golf course.— Thomas Bjørn (@thomasbjorngolf) November 30, 2017
Good luck @TigerWoods
@TigerWoods great to have you back!!! @GolfChannel live now pic.twitter.com/05PWleNQAO— Natalie Gulbis (@natalie_gulbis) November 30, 2017
Great seeing @TigerWoods back on the fairways.— Haotong Li (@haotong_li) November 30, 2017
Tiger is back! @TigerWoods— Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) November 30, 2017