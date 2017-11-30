Getty Images

Pros, celebs tweet excitement for Tiger's return

By Golf Channel DigitalNovember 30, 2017, 7:10 pm

Tiger Woods returned to competition for the first time since February on Thursday at the Hero World Challenge. Here are some of the social media reactions from his fellow pros and celebrities.

Woods closes with bogey, makes turn in 1 under

By Rex HoggardNovember 30, 2017, 7:36 pm

NASSAU, Bahamas – Tiger Woods probably would have taken a 1-under 35 on his opening loop at the Hero World Challenge, his first meaningful golf since February.

Considering the circumstances, however, there was a distinct air of annoyance as Woods made the turn at 1 under, the byproduct of a sloppy bogey at the par-5 ninth hole.

Following birdies at the third and eighth holes, Woods launched his second shot at the ninth to the front edge of the green, about 30 feet from the hole.

From a delicate lie, Woods misplayed his chip, the second time on Thursday he hit a less-than-stellar chip, and he three-putted from just off the putting surface for his first bogey of the day.

Woods was tied for 10th at the turn, three strokes off the lead held by six players, including world No. 1 Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth.

Highlights from Tiger's opening round at Hero

By Golf Channel DigitalNovember 30, 2017, 7:13 pm

Tiger Woods made his latest return to competitive golf Thursday at the Hero World Challenge.

In his first start after anterior lumbar fusion surgery, Woods started his round by ripping this drive approximately 30 yards past Justin Thomas.

After two-putt pars at both Nos. 1 and 2, Woods found the fairway at the par-5 third and then got home in two via this 2-iron into the wind.

That shot set up another two-putt, but this one resulted in his first birdie of the day.

The short-game yips that have haunted Woods in recent years reared their head when Tiger missed the green at the par-4 fourth and then fatted the first chip of his round. But Woods recovered with this lengthy par save and trademark fist pump.

Following four straight pars, Tiger moved himself to 2 under par when he poured in this birdie putt at eight.

Unfortunately, Woods would give back a shot when chunked another chip at the par-5 ninth, making the turn in 1 under-35. But he bounced right back with this birdie at the 10th.

After scrambling pars at 12 and 13, Woods moved to 4 under thanks to back-to-back birdies via this putt at 13 ...

...and this dialed-in wedge at 14.

(Check back for more as Woods' round progresses.)

With no practice, Atwal fires course-record 62

By Associated PressNovember 30, 2017, 6:31 pm

BEL OMBRE, Mauritius – Arjun Atwal began with a course-record 62 despite the Indian having no time for a practice round at the Mauritius Open, firing seven birdies and an eagle on his first look at the layout for a four-shot lead on Thursday.

Atwal's first-round performance came after he arrived in Mauritius in a hurry because of commitments as Team Asia captain for the EurAsia Cup in January. He had some promotional work to do in Malaysia and that didn't leave him any time to get a feel for the Heritage Golf Club course.

He was still in superb form with the putter to race to 9 under par on the opening day, already well clear of five players who started with 66s and are tied for second on 5 under. They are Miguel TabuenaAdilson da SilvaOckie StrydomSebastian Heisele and Louis de Jager.

''I was tired and I didn't really expect anything,'' Atwal said after a 16-hour trek to Mauritius via Dubai. ''Sometimes when you don't expect much, you get a lot out of it.''

The 44-year-old Atwal was the first Indian to win on the PGA Tour but hasn't claimed a European Tour title since 2008. Starting on No. 10, he birdied his first hole, made eagle on the par-5 No. 14, and then really got going around the turn with a run of six birdies in 10 holes.

Louis Oosthuizen (67) is part of a large contingent of South Africans who made the short trip across to the Indian Ocean island, a much easier journey than Atwal's. Oosthuizen is one of 13 players tied for seventh on 4 under.

Tiger Tracker: Hero World Challenge

By Tiger TrackerNovember 30, 2017, 6:00 pm

Tiger Woods is back. After nearly a 10-month layoff, Woods returns to competition at this week's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. (Note: Tweets read, in order, left to right)

