Report: PGA Championship returning to Valhalla in 2024

The PGA Championship will return to Valhalla Golf Club in 2024, according to a report from the Louisville Courier Journal.

Per the report, an official announcement is scheduled for Thursday.

Valhalla, which is owned by the PGA of America, previously hosted the PGA Championship in 1996, 2000 and 2014.

Mark Brooks defeated Kenny Perry in a playoff in 1996, Tiger Woods defeated Bob May in a playoff in 2000, and Rory McIlroy won his second PGA Championship under cover of darkness in 2014, edging Phil Mickelson by a shot.

Valhalla has also hosted two Senior PGA Championships and the 2008 Ryder Cup, won by the United States under captain Paul Azinger.

The PGA of America and the PGA Tour announced earlier this year at Quail Hollow that the PGA Championship will be bumped up in the golf schedule, moving from August to May starting in 2019.

Future PGA Championship venues include Bellerive Country Club (2018), Bethpage Black (2019), TPC Harding Park (2020), Kiawah Island (2021), Trump National Bedminster (2022) and Oak Hill (2023).

In addition, the PGA of America announced on Wednesday that The Olympic Club in San Francisco will host the 2028 PGA Championship and the 2032 Ryder Cup.

Goydos, Singh, Janzen share lead at Schwab

PHOENIX - Defending champion Paul Goydos and major winners Vijay Singh and Lee Janzen shot 7-under 64 on Friday to share the first-round lead in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Bernhard Langer, trying to sweep the PGA Tour Champions' three playoff events and win the Charles Schwab Cup season points title for the fourth straight year and fifth overall, was tied for 28th at even-par 71 at tree-lined Phoenix Country Club. The points leader is one of five players who needs only to win the season-ending tournament to top the yearlong points competition.

Jerry Smith and Glen Day were a stroke back at 65, and Corey Pavin, David Toms and Joe Durant shot 66.

Goydos birdied two of the last three holes and five of the final seven on the traditional course that hosted the Phoenix Open until 1987.

''The golf course is in perfect shape,'' Goydos said. ''It's just you want the scores to be higher, have lousy greens and bad fairways and the scores will be plenty high enough. The scores are going to be good. I don't think 20 under's going to win, but I think it's going to be a pretty low score unless something funny happens with the weather.''

Goydos accidentally moved the ball with his putter on the par-3 eighth green.

Full-field scores from the Charles Schwab Cup Championship

''Since the Dustin Johnson situation, you play the local rule and if you accidentally cause the ball to move with the putter, even if you touch it with your putter, it's not a penalty,'' Goydos said. ''I have to put it back, which I did, so it was a 3. Then from that point on good things kind of happened.''

In his victory last year at Desert Mountain, Goydos opened with a 62. The two-time PGA Tour winner took the 3M Championship in Minnesota in August for his fifth senior title.

The 60-year-old Langer opened the playoffs with victories in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond, Virginia, and took the PowerShares QQQ Championship two weeks ago in Thousand Oaks, California.

He won three of the tour's five majors this season and has a tour-best seven victories. Langer has never won the season-ending event, finishing in the top 10 seven times in nine starts.

Singh played the final 10 holes in 6 under.

''I played nicely,'' Singh said. ''I drove the ball well, which is key on this golf course. I think you've got to hit a lot of fairways. Putted nicely, made some nice good putts. Anytime you drive it well and make some putts, you're going to shoot a low one. So, very happy with the start and hope to keep it going.''

He teamed with Carlos Franco to win the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf in April for his lone senior title.

Janzen had seven birdies in a bogey-free round. He won his lone senior title in 2015.

''Everybody in the field knows scoring's going to be low, so I think the mindset is you've got to shoot low scores all three days,'' Janzen said. ''You don't want to get behind.''

Scott McCarron is second in the standings, followed by Kenny Perry, Miguel Angel Jimenez and Kevin Sutherland. McCarron, playing alongside Langer in the final group on the warm, sunny afternoon in the desert, closed with a bogey for a 68. Sutherland had a 69, Perry shot 72, and Jimenez was tied for last in the 36-player field at 74.

Fred Couples, Colin Montgomerie and John Daly were at 69.

Rodgers leads halted OHL Classic at Mayakoba

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico - Patrick Rodgers kept making birdies until his name was atop the leaderboard and it was too dark to play any longer Friday.

Rodgers, a former Jack Nicklaus Award winner as the top player in college, ran off four straight birdies on the back nine and reached 11-under par until the storm-delayed OHL Classic at Mayakoba was suspended by darkness.

Rodgers hit his tee shot on the par-5 seventh hole, one of the three holes he will have to complete Saturday morning.

Rickie Fowler, playing for the first time since the Presidents Cup, was at 10 under with three holes left. The second round was halted for 2 hours, 15 minutes.

Patton Kizzire, the 18-hole leader after a 62, overcame the wind and the rain - at times both - and a double bogey on his 10th hole. He made three straight birdies for a 1-under 70 and finished 36 holes at 10-under 132.

Brian Gay and Brandon Harkins, the 31-year-old rookie from northern California, were at 9-under 133.

Martin Piller was at 8 under and still had nine holes to play.

Rodgers, who was 7 under for his round when play was stopped, is one of the few players from the fabled high school class of 2011 who is still looking for his first PGA Tour victory. He grew up in junior golf with fellow class members Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger, Emiliano Grillo and Xander Schauffele.

OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Articles, photos and videos

Full-field scores from the OHL Classic at Mayakoba

Rodgers, who grew up outside Indianapolis and starred at Stanford, has yet to make a bogey at El Camaleon in 33 holes.

For all the attention on the youth movement golf, Harkins is a different kind of rookie. He has toiled on the smaller tours, particularly in Canada on the Mackenzie Tour, to finally earn his card. He began his rookie season with a tie for ninth at the Safeway Open.

He finished up the second round of the OHL Classic with his name on the leaderboard, though it wasn't quite the finish he had in mind. Starting on the 13th hole, Harkins alternated making birdies and bogeys until he drove into a fairway bunker on the 18th, didn't get on the green and failed to get up-and-down.

''Definitely exciting,'' he said of his name on the board. ''But to be honest, I didn't really watch any board. Wasn't quite the finish I was looking for, trading birdies and bogeys like that, but I really can't complain in the wind like this.''

Kizzire also had to lean on patience in the tough weather.

''I had a few hiccups out there, but with the wind and the rain - and with the wind and rain together - it was tough,'' Kizzire said. ''And the stop and start was tough. But I hung in there, made a few birdies there toward the end of my round and then survived that really tough rain that we had there at the end.''

Oscar Frausto had a 66 and at 7-under 135 had the low score among the five Mexican players in the field. Roberto Diaz, who also competed in the World Golf Championship in Mexico City earlier this year, had a 65 and was another shot behind.

Beau Hossler, who had a chance to win last week in Las Vegas, shot 66 to reach 6-under 136.

Snedeker to return from injury at RSM Classic

Brandt Snedeker is scheduled to play next week’s RSM Classic, his first start on the PGA Tour since June when he was sidelined by a sternum injury.

Last month, Snedeker resumed golf activity after undergoing treatment for the injury that forced him to miss the FedExCup playoffs and the year’s final two majors.

On Tuesday, Snedeker tweeted a video of himself hitting irons with the caption, “On the mend! Slowly getting where I want to.”

This is the most recent injury to slow Snedeker, who has endured an assortment of setbacks in recent years, including hip surgeries in 2011 and ’12 and a rib injury in ’09 the forced him to miss eight weeks.

McInerney fails to advance to Web Q-School Finals

Following rounds of 71-75-70-73 for a 1-over total, A.J. McInerney will not advance to the final stage of Web.com Tour Qualifying School.

Playing on a sponsor's exemption last week at the PGA Tour's Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, McInerney finished tied for 10th in his PGA Tour debut, earning himself an invite into this week's OHL Classic at Mayakoba.

Following a lengthy debate about what he should do - which you can read more about here - McInerney opted to forgo making his second PGA Tour start so that he could instead participate in the second stage of Q-School, as he looked to retain his Web.com status for next season.

“I don’t know. I think that’s the best decision,” he said Sunday, still talking over the scenarios that would need to play out for him earn to special temporary status on the PGA Tour. “But if I don’t play well in Mayakoba, then I don’t have anything next year. I’m going to second stage to at least have a job next year.”

But after failing to advance out of second stage, McInerney, who wound up back in Q-School after finishing 97th on the Web.com Tour money list last year, will not retain his card.

Without status, he will now be left to participate in mini tour events or in Monday qualifiers for both the PGA and Web.com Tours in an attempt to make enough starts and gain enough non-member points to pick up special temporary membership on either circuit.

The Las Vegas native was extended a sponsor exemption into his hometown event last week just one month after he escaped the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival. 

As for just how much last week's T-10 was worth, McInerney earned $150,733 in one week on the PGA Tour after making $45,316 in 21 starts last season on the Web.com Tour.

