Golf Central Blog

South African player suspended for failed drug test

By

Golf Channel Digital
November 3, 2017, 12:56 pm

RSS

The Sunshine Tour has suspended a player for one year for failing a drug test, according to a report from Sport 24.

Etienne Bond, who primarily played the developmental Big Easy Tour in South Africa, failed a urine sample test for the use of Carvedilol. The drug is listed as a beta blocker and prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Webmd says Carvedilol is used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure, and is often prescribed after heart attacks.

Bond did not have an exemption allowing him to use the drug. Beta blockers can be used by athletes to calm nerves and better handle pressure situations. After admitting use, he was suspended for 12 months, disqualified from 2017 events and removed from the Big Easy Tour’s Order of Merit.

Bond is currently ranked 1,929th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Other notable anti-doping suspensions in the sport include Scott Stallings and Doug Barron on the PGA Tour.

Article Tags: 

Etienne Bond

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Tiger: 'Need to do something' about golf ball
LaCava refused Woods' offer to take another bag
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
Meet Tom Whitney: From nuclear missiles to PGA Tour
Ellie Day announces family expecting third child

Trending

Wie's driver breaks ... and 3-wood ... and 5-wood
Bubba's ball deal with Volvik up ... now what?
Bubba cuts layoff short to support Las Vegas
A look back: Players in college
Terry Pilkadaris misses putt, chucks putter into trees
USC women top Stanford for East Lake Cup
Trick or treat: Pros, families dress for Halloween
Rose knows: Tiger needs time to get that 'feeling'
Best of: Justin and Kate Rose
Social Snapshots: October 2017
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.