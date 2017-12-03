Getty Images

No Greller, no problem: Spieth learning to do it alone

By Rex HoggardDecember 3, 2017, 12:08 am

NASSAU, Bahamas – Jordan Spieth’s relationship with his caddie Michael Greller is well-documented, with the duo often overheard addressing particular shots or strategies.

The last two weeks, however, Spieth has taken a new approach, using his swing coach Cameron McCormick as his caddie last week at the Australian Open and a friend, Eric Leyendecker, this week at the Hero World Challenge.

The new faces haven’t seemed to impact Spieth’s play. He’s tied for second place with Justin Rose after a second-round 72 and is five strokes off the lead.

It’s also been a learning experience for Spieth.

“There are some things that I've learned where I bring Michael in on that aren't necessary and I'm finding that,” Spieth said. “Short putts or whatever it may be, just doing that on my own is very beneficial.”

But there are plenty of things where Spieth will still rely on Greller, who is at home with his wife, Ellie, who gave birth to the couple's first child on Oct. 13.

“I think caddieing is a very underrated job on the PGA Tour,” Spieth said. “I've been pretty open in my last five years in telling how important I think Michael is in how I play and it's still very evident, but there's also things that I'm learning that I can do on my own.”

Hall fifth going into final LPGA Q-School round

By Randall MellDecember 3, 2017, 1:00 am

England’s Georgia Hall continued her hard climb at the final stage of LPGA Q-School in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Hall opened the event with a 5-over-par 77, leaving her tied for 133rd among the 166 players in the field. She shot a 69 Saturday at LPGA International’s Hills Course, moving her into a tie for fifth going into Sunday’s final round.

Japan’s Nasa Hataoka extended her third-round lead, posting a 69 on the Hills Course to get to 11 under overall, three shots better than South Africa’s Paua Reto (69) and Hong Kong’s Tiffany Chang (71).

Rebecca Artis, a two-time Ladies European Tour winner, is solo fourth after shooting 71. She is four shots back. Artis played for Australia in the International Crown last year.

Collegians Robynn Ree, Maria Torres and Maddie McCrary made moves to shed their amateur status and join the LPGA ranks.

Ree, a sophomore at USC, equaled the day’s low round with a 66 on the Jones course to move into a tie for eighth. She won the women’s individual title at the East Lake Cup last month.

Torres, who is vying to become the first player from Puerto Rico to make it to the LPGA, shot 70 and sits tied for ninth. A senior and five-time winner at the University of Florida, Torres was with family in Puerto Rico when Hurricane Maria slammed her homeland in September.

McCrary, a senior at Oklahoma State, shot 71 and also is tied for ninth.

The top 20 after Sunday’s conclusion of play qualify to claim tour cards, with players finishing 21st to 45th and ties qualifying for conditional status. Amateurs like Ree, Torres and McCrary have the option of turning pro after Sunday’s round to claim LPGA status.

Matsuyama rocks red and black, beats Woods by three

By Rex HoggardDecember 2, 2017, 11:55 pm

NASSAU, Bahamas – Hideki Matsuyama’s clothes for Saturday’s round at the Hero World Challenge had already been scripted, but when the stars aligned and he found himself paired with Tiger Woods he knew it was perfect.

Matsuyama approached Woods on the first tee and explained.

“Nice color,” Woods smiled, a nod to Matsuyama’s black pants and red shirt, which is the 14-time major champion’s signature Sunday outfit.

“You’re going to wear this tomorrow, right?” Matsuyama joked.

Matsuyama considered not wearing the red and black, but figured it may give Woods – who is making his first start since having fusion surgery on his lower back in April – some inspiration.

“I was thinking it was a nice outfit to show up wearing,” Matsuyama said. “If it makes him happy, then I’ll do anything.”

Matsuyama’s wardrobe did little to help Woods, who struggled to a 3-over 75 and faded into a tie for 10th place, but it may have helped the Japanese star, who carded a scrappy 72 that Woods appreciated.

“Hideki today, I think he made 50 birdies and 50 bogeys and shot even par,” Woods laughed. “I just couldn't get birdies like he it.”

You Oughta Know: 54-hole Hero leaders close

By Golf Channel DigitalDecember 2, 2017, 11:52 pm

Charley Hoffman will enter the final round of the Hero World Challenge with a five-shot lead over Justin Rose and Jordan Spieth. Here’s what You Oughta Know heading into Sunday at Albany:

• Each of the last three years, the 54-hole leader of the Hero World Challenge went on to win the tournament. Last year, Hideki Matsuyama was up by seven shots and won by two.

• The scoring average in the third round was 72.9, 3.5 shots higher than it was in the second round. There were no rounds in the 60s. There were 20 rounds in the 60s combined in Rounds 1 and 2.

• Hoffman, a four-time winner on the PGA Tour, is 0-for-4 converting the 54-hole lead in official PGA Tour events. He has had no top-10 finishes in his previous seven worldwide starts.

• Spieth had seven top-10 finishes in his previous nine worldwide starts before this week. Spieth won this event in 2014 when it was at Isleworth G&CC. If he wins this week, he will be the fourth repeat winner of the Hero, joining Tiger Woods, Davis Love III and Graeme McDowell.

• Rose is 103 under par in his last nine worldwide starts. He is seeking his third victory in his last five worldwide starts.

• Tiger Woods hit seven straight greens to finish his third-round 75. He hit only two greens on the front nine. Woods shot 70-76 on the weekend at this tournament last year.

Information courtesy Golf Channel Research

One question remains: Who will be the hero?

By Rex HoggardDecember 2, 2017, 11:36 pm

NASSAU, Bahamas – A tournament that began with so many lingering questions inched closer to some certainty on Saturday. We learned on Day 3 that Charley Hoffman may be the most underrated PGA Tour player.

Hoffman extended his lead at the Hero World Challenge with a 2-under 70 against a world-class field that includes Jordan Spieth, who has embraced this particular “challenge season” event like a faux major, and Justin Rose.

Hoffman is good. Like win-a-major-soon good, but then that really wasn’t the question on everyone’s mind this week.

That other unknown, the one that has dominated conversations from social media to water coolers for weeks, has been revealed.

Know this, Tiger Woods has rounded 54 holes at Albany in fine form. He’s driven the ball well, had bouts of solid putting and, most importantly, showed no signs of injury or pain in his first competitive start since having fusion surgery on his lower back in April.

All things considered, those who study such things should be encouraged by Woods’ play, if not his general state of health. But as a blustery day unfolded the old comments and concerns surfaced.

When Woods bogeyed the first hole the crowd went silent. When he added three more missteps at Nos. 3, 6 and 7 the echoes of encouragement were overtaken by fimiliar concerns.

On Friday, Woods electrified the golf world with an opening nine of 31. On Saturday, he rounded the outward loop in something closer to 41 (40 actually).

In less time than it takes for Hideki Matsuyama to complete his backswing, Woods’ title hopes were all but blown into the Caribbean sky.

Woods would rally with birdies at Nos. 14 and 17, the former drawing a frustrated smile, to salvage what could have been a really bad day at the office. For his part, Woods remained upbeat.

“There were a lot of questions that I had, I'm sure you guys have had, and I feel like I've come out on a good side this week,” said Woods, who shot a 75 to drop into a tie for 10th place, 10 strokes off the pace. “I knew how I was playing at home, I knew how I was hitting shots, I knew what was going on.”

Woods has taken a half-full approach to this most recent comeback, which would at least partially explain his lack of frustration. Let the instant analysis drone away, the truth seems to be that Woods had only one real question this week – whether his surgically repaired back could withstand four days of competitive golf.

“I feel good. I feel like I've got some experience in. It's nice to be part of the fight again,” Woods said. “Get out there and fighting against the golf course, fighting against the guys, that's fun. I just haven't done it a whole lot in the last few years.”

He just won’t be fighting for a title on Sunday at Albany. That stage will be held by Hoffman, who enjoyed his most consistent season on Tour in 2017 including a pair of runner-up showings at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and RBC Canadian Open and qualified for his first Presidents Cup team.

Despite the week’s toughest conditions, Hoffman did what he’s done all season and grinded along. Not even a double bogey-6 at the 10th hole could make this a closer race heading into the final turn, with Hoffman making birdie on three of his final five holes for a 14-under total.

“I wouldn't say I didn't struggle. There was a struggle for an extended period of time,” Hoffman said. “I was able to sort of scrape it around, which means a lot to me on a day that I didn’t drive it well and still shot a couple under par.”

The veteran won’t have to worry about Woods coming after him in the final round, but he will still have plenty to keep his attention with Rose, one of the hottest players in golf the last few weeks, and Spieth, whose record at this event is a study in consistency.

Spieth, who hasn’t finished outside the top 10 at the Hero World Challenge in his last three starts and won the event in 2015, had an equally tough day with three birdies and three bogeys, but he remains poised in second place at 9 under.

Rose’s round was just as adventurous after a fast start but the Englishman is still poised to finish in the top 10 for his ninth consecutive start, a run that includes victories at the WGC-HSBC Champions and Turkish Airlines Open.

“This is how I should be playing golf, just a bit of determination, motivation,” said Rose, whose 71 left him tied with Spieth at 9 under.

Both promise to challenge Hoffman regardless of how far back they are, and the front-runner will have to conjure an answer. As for that other question involving one 14-time major champion, well, that’s already been answered.

