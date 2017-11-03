Golf Central Blog

Tiger: 'Need to do something' about golf ball

By

Ryan Lavner
November 3, 2017, 2:14 pm

RSS

Tiger Woods has joined Jack Nicklaus as a proponent of rolling back the ball.

On a podcast hosted by legendary UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma, Woods chatted for more than an hour about a variety of topics, from his parenting style to his golf swing to the Ryder Cup. But he also offered some thoughtful, pointed commentary on the distance boom in professional golf, which is threatening to render classic courses obsolete.

Woods: Caddie Lacava refused to take another bag

“We need to do something about the golf ball,” Woods said. “I just think it’s going too far because we’re having to build golf courses, if they want to have a championship venue, they’ve got to be 7,400 to 7,800 yards long. And if the game keeps progressing the way it is with technology, I think the 8,000-yard golf course is not too far away.

“And that’s pretty scary because we don’t have enough property to start designing these types of golf courses, and it just makes it so much more complicated.”

That’s the same viewpoint that’s long been expressed by Nicklaus, meaning the two most accomplished players of all time believe the governing bodies need to address the distance that the golf ball travels. Woods at least expressed some optimism regarding the issue, noting that the USGA is already looking into reduced-flight balls, but said that one of the issues is bifurcation and “the line of demarcation.”

“I don’t see it happening in the near future,” he said of a rollback, “but at least there’s talks about it now.” 

Article Tags: 

Tiger Woods, Technology, USGA, Jack Nicklaus

Lavner is a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and is the website's college golf expert.

Read Bio |
@RyanLavnerGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Tiger: 'Need to do something' about golf ball
LaCava refused Woods' offer to take another bag
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
Meet Tom Whitney: From nuclear missiles to PGA Tour
Ellie Day announces family expecting third child

Trending

Wie's driver breaks ... and 3-wood ... and 5-wood
Bubba's ball deal with Volvik up ... now what?
Bubba cuts layoff short to support Las Vegas
A look back: Players in college
Terry Pilkadaris misses putt, chucks putter into trees
USC women top Stanford for East Lake Cup
Trick or treat: Pros, families dress for Halloween
Rose knows: Tiger needs time to get that 'feeling'
Best of: Justin and Kate Rose
Social Snapshots: October 2017
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.