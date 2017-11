Ian Poulter nearly had an eagle on the par-4 fifth in Round 2 of the Turkish Airlines Open. Instead, he made bogey.

Poulter's approach shot hit the flagstick and caromed into the water. Check out the video above and see how far the ball had to roll from hole to hazard.

Poulter did, however, get a shot back on the par-3 14th, chipping in for birdie on his way to an even-par 71.