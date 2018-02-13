Getty Images

Woods open to idea of being RC playing assistant captain

By Will GrayFebruary 13, 2018, 8:10 pm

LOS ANGELES – For those counting at home, the opening match of the 2018 Ryder Cup is merely 227 days away.

It’ll be a while before Jim Furyk’s U.S. team even comes into focus, and there are a number of Americans who will tee it up this week at the Genesis Open still with aspirations to represent their country this fall in Paris. Count tournament host Tiger Woods among that group.

Woods has not played in a Ryder Cup since halving his singles’ match with Francesco Molinari at Medinah in 2012. But he has served as an assistant in recent years, first for Davis Love III’s Ryder Cup squad at Hazeltine in 2016 and again last year when he helped Steve Stricker captain the U.S. to a Presidents Cup victory.

When asked for his preference between assisting Furyk or representing the team as a player himself, Woods opted not to choose.

“Why can’t I have both?” Woods said. “I like both.”

The biennial matches haven’t featured a playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963, and a playing assistant would be a tournament first. But if anyone were to opt for double duty it might as well be Woods, a presumed future captain who played on seven U.S. teams from 1997-2012.

Woods’ T-23 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open earned him his first qualifying points of this Ryder Cup cycle, and he is currently T-103 alongside J.J. Henry. Players will receive one point per dollar earned in regular events this year, 1 1/2 points per dollar in majors and two points per dollar for winning a major.

The top eight players after the PGA Championship in August will qualify for the team automatically, with Furyk rounding out the 12-man roster with four additional captain’s picks.

Woods said he has had conversations with Furyk about potentially playing as an assistant, and he’ll defer to the captain on whether he would even be allowed to have both an earpiece and a tee time.

“That’s up to our captain, what Jim says,” Furyk said.

Want to fix golf? Then fix how the game is taught

By Brandel ChambleeFebruary 13, 2019, 9:00 pm

With Tiger Woods' recent return boosting ratings, there is, yet again, a bubbling opinion that he can infuse the game with converts. But as I have said before, talents like Tiger, Jordan Spieth and Rory Mcilroy really aren't the most important connection to the neophyte golfer.

Instead, that connection can be found in the multitude of PGA professionals around the world.

Superstars - like great works of art that draw crowds to a museum - compel non-golfers to watch, but increased viewership will not translate into the increased growth of this already-difficult game unless there is someone who compels potential players to pick up a club. Someone needs to convert an interest into a fascination. That someone is the teacher.

The problem, however, is that we do not truly know who the best teachers are, and thus we do not know how to best teach the game. And all the while, would-be golfers are slipping away.

I recently read a round-up purporting to identify the 50 best teachers in America. While I know many of the individuals featured and have no doubt of their considerable knowledge, the criterion used to determine the “best teachers” is hardly ideal in judging something as objective as a student’s improvement, or lack thereof. The list was merely a survey of 1,000 or so teachers, which is inevitably based more on popularity than these polls should be. The process bodes well for the most famous. But are the most famous actually the best?

Imagine if the Official World Golf Ranking identified players the same way others are identifying the best teachers - based on a survey of who we think is the best and not on an objective, results-based system. There would be, regardless of what was presented, incessant arguing about who the best golfers are and what their rank should be; and it wouldn't get us anywhere.

It is precisely this imprecision that makes acrimony so pervasive in the teaching world. Arguments over ideas, technology, technique and results are commonplace on the social media platforms teachers use to disseminate their information. While debate can at times be healthy, it is in this case suboptimal when we could instead examine the results that thousands upon thousands of case studies could provide.

In my mind, the PGA of America, and all golf professional associations around the world, should endeavor to find a system that can determine which teachers are having the most success with students. Think of a purely objective system based on what kind of player someone was before and after they worked with a particular teacher. Players' handicaps, which are readily available, could, if used properly, serve as our data.

Imagine if we found a relatively unknown teacher whose students on average all got significantly better than anyone else’s in the game. With the case studies and information there for everyone to see, students and teachers would be better served, as would the game itself.

As it is, the “best teachers" now are the ones who are quite good at promoting their message. While success has been clearly evident for some, for others it has been not so apparent.

Again, imagine if the 29,000 PGA of America members were ranked according to computer analysis of their success, and not by opnion, every year. Wouldn’t we all want to know not only what they were teaching but also how they're teaching it?

My sense is that the game would begin to be taught in a much more holistic way, in a way that made the game more appealing to the new player, such that interest could develop into fascination and into inspiration and into skill.

The interest in golf, with so much competition for the attention of kids, has not turned as cold as winter; but the frost is on the pumpkin so to speak. The only way to turn up the heat is to clearly find out who the best teachers are, what they are doing to connect with their students, and what they are doing to make them better.

Replicate those ideas - kid by kid by kid - and growing the game will go from a slogan to a reality.

Back from injury, Furyk making first start in six months

By Rex HoggardFebruary 13, 2018, 11:24 pm

LOS ANGELES – Despite being a staple on the PGA Tour since he joined the circuit in 1994, Jim Furyk has a “first day of school” feel for this week’s Genesis Open.

Furyk is making his first PGA Tour start in six months following a season in which he was slowed by a nagging shoulder injury, and he failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in his career.

Although he’s playing this week’s event on a sponsor exemption, his status this season on Tour will be limited to his past champion status. Furyk could have used an exemption for being in the top 50 on the career earnings list, but decided not to use that one-time option.

“I wasn’t sure if I was going to be healthy enough,” Furyk said on Tuesday at Riviera Country Club. “You have to make that decision like within seven or 10 days after the Tour Championship. At the time I was injured and wasn’t playing.”

Furyk’s last start was the PGA Championship in August and he said he wasn’t healthy enough to hit golf balls until early January, which limited his options for this season.

“At the time I really wasn’t sure if I was going to have surgery,” he said. “To use that [money] exemption didn’t seem to make a lot of sense at the time.”

This year’s U.S. Ryder Cup captain said he plans to play about 18 events this season, which is his normal schedule, and he wants to use the months leading up to this year’s matches in Paris as a chance to get know some of his potential players.

“It’s fun to be out here,” Furyk said. “Seeing a lot of guys I haven’t seen and more importantly I’m out here so if guys have questions about the Ryder Cup and want to talk about it, rubbing elbows is good for me and important for the Ryder Cup.”

Race to Dubai winner Fleetwood ready for more U.S. starts

By Will GrayFebruary 13, 2018, 11:07 pm

LOS ANGELES – Tommy Fleetwood has captured the top season-long prize in Europe, and he has ascended to the top 15 in the world rankings. In order to add his next accolade, the Englishman headed west.

Fleetwood is making his 2018 PGA Tour debut this week at the Genesis Open, marking his first start in the U.S. since the PGA Championship six months ago. Since leaving Quail Hollow, Fleetwood closed out his first Race to Dubai crown and earlier this year he successfully defended his title at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Fleetwood took up PGA Tour membership for the 2017-18 season, playing only the WGC-HSBC Champions in the fall. But he believes more stateside golf may be in his near future as he looks to build upon the momentum of a breakthrough campaign.

“I guess the next stage in my career would be to win a PGA Tour event and move up that way,” Fleetwood said. “If you want to be one of the world’s best players, you have to do it in America where so far I’ve played a lot of good courses out here. I think the courses are great. The players, you’re playing with the world’s best players and it’s definitely something I want to do more of.”

Fleetwood enters this week ranked No. 13 in the world, and he does not plan to return back to Europe until after the Masters. His anticipated schedule leading into the season’s first major will include stops at the WGC-Mexico Championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship.

Fleetwood becomes the latest in a long line of Europeans who have attempted to juggle the demands of a two-tour schedule, but he is not shying away from the intercontinental travel demands that his position in the game has created.

“Sometimes I think it can be an excuse that you’ve traveled a lot and you kind of can use it to say, ‘Oh, I’ve traveled a lot and I’ve played poorly,’” Fleetwood said. “But the end of last year I’ve done more air miles than I’ve ever done, and I finished sixth and third in my last two events. So that’s not going to work.”

Tiger's Ryder status? Furyk in wait-and-see mode

By Rex HoggardFebruary 13, 2018, 10:46 pm

LOS ANGELES – During his Tuesday news conference at the Genesis Open, Tiger Woods was asked an either/or question: would he rather be a vice captain or a player on this year’s U.S. Ryder Cup team?

“Why can't I have both?” he smiled.

It turns out, it’s a conversation Woods has already had with this year’s captain, Jim Furyk, and a dual-role may not be a far-fetched option.

“I don’t think it’s impossible,” Furyk said on Tuesday at Riviera Country Club. “It could happen, but we’re in February. He’s played one event and looked pretty solid and now we’re talking Ryder Cup. It just shows you how good he’s been.”

Woods played his first official PGA Tour event in a year last month at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he tied for 23rd, and currently stands 103rd on the U.S. Ryder Cup point list. He would need to dramatically improve on that number before the top eight players qualify following the PGA Championship in August.

Furyk has yet to name his full complement of vice captains. Two-time U.S. captain Davis Love III is Furyk’s only assistant at the moment.

Woods was a vice captain for the U.S. side in 2016 at Hazeltine National and in 2017 at the Presidents Cup at Liberty National, where Furyk and Tiger initially discussed the scenario, one they followed up on in a later phone conversation.

“What we decided is to kind of let nature take its course,” Furyk said. “I’d love to have him be part of the team. We said we’d cross that path when we got there. But he’s been a huge asset on the American side the last couple of years, whether he’s playing or not. But I want to see how the year goes.”

