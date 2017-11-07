Sponsored: Callaway's 'Insta Tips'

By Grill Room TeamNovember 7, 2017, 3:13 pm

Want to improve your game? Want a quick lesson? And by quick, we mean, 5-10 seconds quick.

Joe Compitello, the director of instruction at Plainfield Country Club in Edison, N.J., teamed up with Callaway to provide a series of Insta Tips. These quick and easy lessons will help your game, from tee to green, and keep your attention.

Click here for the full series of videos and check out a few clips below:

Some putt better visualizing the whole curve into the hole. #CallawayGolf #InstaGolfTips

A post shared by Joe Compitello Golf (@jjcompit) on

The Social: Staying grounded

By Jason CrookNovember 7, 2017, 8:00 pm

Visual evidence of President Donald Trump's golf game comes to light, LPGA players go the safe route on a photocall and Tiger Woods leads Raider Nation against the Miami Dolphins.

All that and more in this week's edition of The Social.

We’ve heard a lot about Trump’s golf game since he was elected President of the United States, but we haven’t seen much – good or bad – after he took office.

That all changed in the past week, when we got not one, but two glimpses of him in action.

Trump tweeted a video of himself hitting a shot while playing golf with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzō Abe and world No. 4 Hideki Matsuyama during his trip to Asia over the weekend.

This came on the heels of NBC News cameras catching him picking up a putt while it was still rolling about a week earlier.

The reasons for that putt being picked up are debatable, but with well-struck irons and lengthy "gimmes" on tape, we're suddenly getting a much better picture of that 73 Senator Lindsey Graham insists he saw Trump shoot last month.

Woods hasn't played a sport professionally in almost a year, but he's certainly watched his fair share in person while he's been out injured.

Woods, who will be back next month at his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, was at it again on Sunday, taking in the Oakland Raiders game against the Miami Dolphins.

The 14-time major champ enjoyed the action from box seats while wearing a Jim Plunkett jersey. Plunkett quarterbacked the Raiders to two Super Bowl titles during Woods' childhood.

‪There’s only ONE Nation, #RaiderNation‬

A post shared by Tiger Woods (@tigerwoods) on

A quick side note – can we talk about this guy's jersey collection for a second? Flashing a Plunkett and Jackie Robinson in back-to-back weeks?

We sure Tiger isn't moonlighting as a '90s rapper? Because if he is, MC Beef may be available for a collaboration.

#tbt to @beefgolf rocking his new shades, SnapBack and spitting some bars at the uspga #stateside #legend

A post shared by Tyrrell Hatton (@tyrrellhatton) on

Henrik Stenson has withdrawn from the final two events in the European Tour's Race to Dubai, citing a rib injury that many thought he sustained during a promotional photo shoot at the WGC-HSBC Champions last month in which he was hoisted in the air by a harness while donning a cape.

"I'm not Superman even though certain people thought I was Superman," Stenson said Sunday after finishing T-35 at the Turkish Airlines Open.

What a nice view! #Repost @europeantour High above Shanghai (literally) #HSBCChampions

A post shared by Henrik Stenson (@henrikstenson) on

Although he later disputed that quote was about the photo shoot, the ladies at the Blue Bay LPGA in China seemed to heed his warning anyway. Michelle Wie, Jessica Korda and Sandra Gal participated in an interesting photo shoot of their own this week but opted not to fly too close to the sun on the wings of pastrami.

Take it from Hennie Stennie, kids. No matter where life takes you, always stay grounded.

What scorpion dreams are made of... #scorpionking #nosemanual #jrscorp via @lachlann_ricketts

A post shared by Kookslams (@kookslams) on

Birthday presents are weird.

Sometimes you get that fancy toy you've not-so secretly wanted or a shiny new piece of jewelry you've been dropping hints about for months.

Other years you get something a little more practical, like a vacuum cleaner or ... in Angie Watson's case, surgery.

Bubba Watson showed off the present he got for his wife on social media Monday, and it looked a little unpleasant.

Bubba posted an x-ray of his wife's knee with four screws in it and alluded to the fact that it was a basketball-related injury. Angie played basketball at the University of Georgia where she met her husband.

The Watsons. Just the latest example that love isn't dead - but sometimes it's very painful.

We've all been there. Even those of us with a gold jacket to their name have wanted to launch their club into outer space when things don't go your way.

Well, Australian pro Terry Pilkadaris gave into temptation during a first-round 73 at the Asian Tour’s Panasonic Open India, throwing his putter into the woods after missing a putt on the 17th hole.

Hard to think of a more satisfying feeling in golf ... at least until the inevitable walk of shame.

Club throwing advice with Ron. Think we have a new segment on our hands.

Tennis pro skipping round at Augusta after big win

By Jason CrookNovember 7, 2017, 7:45 pm

Most people would willingly take a day off of work for a chance to play Augusta National. Then again, most people are not ranked in the top 10 in the world at tennis.

But such is the case for Jack Sock, who had a round of golf lined up at the home of the Masters, but will have to skip it because simply put ... he's too good at his job.

According to ATP World Tour, Sock, a 25-year-old American, was supposed to take a trip down to Georgia next week with fellow tennis pro John Isner. But thanks to his win at the Paris Masters, Sock is now No. 9 in the world rankings and qualified for the tennis playoffs Race to London finale. 

“I had a golf trip with Isner next week in Augusta, which would have been pretty special,” Sock said. “But I'll look forward to seeing him at his wedding in a couple months."

Sock was able to get a tee time at the exclusive club through the father of Isner's fiancée, who is an Augusta National member.

“Big thanks to John’s fiancée’s father. Madison’s dad is a member at Augusta so that was how we were going to be able to play,” Sock said. “It was going to be fun. Obviously it was a win-win. It would’ve been fun, him and I playing today to battle it out for who doesn’t go to Augusta, but I’ll see him at his wedding in December, so that’ll be fun.”

Missing out on playing ANGC is defintely a bummer, but being the professional athlete with serious connections that he is, there's a good possibility this won;t be Sock's last chance at his dream golf outing.

Stenson: HSBC stunt not 'responsible' for Nedbank WD

By Will GrayNovember 7, 2017, 7:25 pm

After withdrawing from this week's Nedbank Golf Challenge, Henrik Stenson took to social media to push back against reports that his recent rib injury resulted from a sponsored photo shoot last month.

Stenson was one of several top-ranked players who participated in a stunt preceding the WGC-HSBC Champions in China during which he was lifted into the air by a harness while wearing a cape. He went on to finish second that week, and tied for 35th last week at the Turkish Airlines Open.

But Stenson told reporters in Turkey that he was far from 100 percent, seemingly alluding to the photoshoot with a cryptic explanation.

"I'm not superman even though certain people thought I was superman," he said Sunday.

A report from the U.K.'s Telegraph indicated that Stenson would miss the last two Race to Dubai events because of the injury and described the Swede as "annoyed about being persuaded" to participate in the publicity stunt. In an Instagram post Tuesday, Stenson clarified his participation last month in China.

I’m disappointed to have to pre-emptively withdraw from the Nedbank Golf Challenge Hosted by Gary Player, I was looking forward to this important year-end event on the European Tour. At this point I am back home in Orlando waiting to do a scan on my ribs and get the necessary rest. I am still hoping for a quick recovery and have not ruled out playing in Dubai next week at this point. My comment about not being Superman was a sarcastic way of saying that I am susceptible to injury like any other athlete and sometimes these things happen when you least expect them. I was pleased to help promote the HSBC Champions and to continue my string of success at the event and I was never forced to do anything. HSBC is a great sponsor to golf worldwide and I am not happy to see them being made responsible for my withdrawal. The plan as of now will be to participate in the DP World Championship if my body is back to 100%. H

A post shared by Henrik Stenson (@henrikstenson) on

"My comment about not being Superman was a sarcastic way of saying that I am susceptible to injury like any other athlete and sometimes these things happen when you least expect them," Stenson wrote. "I was pleased to help promote the HSBC Champions and to continue my string of sucess at the event, and I was never forced to do anything.

"HSBC is a great sponsor to golf worldwide and I am not happy to see them being made responsible for my withdrawal."

Contrary to the Telegraph report, Stenson added that he has not yet withdrawn from the season-ending DP World Tour Championship and plans to tee it up next week in Dubai "if my body is back to 100 (percent)."

OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Tee times, TV schedule, stats

By Golf Channel DigitalNovember 7, 2017, 7:05 pm

The PGA Tour heads south of the border for the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. Here's the key info for this week's event.

Golf course: The El Camaleon Golf Club opened in 2006 and was designed by Greg Norman. It will play as a par 71 at 7,039 yards.

Purse: $7.1 million.

TV schedule (all times Eastern): Golf Channel, Thursday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m.

Live streaming: golfchannel.com/pgastream, Thursday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m..

Notables in the field: Ernie Els, Rickie Fowler, Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim, Pat Perez, Patrick Reed, Sam Saunders, Jhonattan Vegas, Gary Woodland

Notable tee times (all times Eastern):

Rickie Fowler, Emiliano Grillo, Chesson Hadley - Rd. 1, No. 10, 7:30 a.m. and Rd. 2, No. 1, 12 p.m.

Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Chappell, Patrick Reed - Rd. 1, No. 10, 7:40 a.m. and Rd. 2, No. 1, 12:10 p.m.

Bryson DeChambeau, Si Woo Kim, Zach Johnson - Rd. 1, No. 1, 12 p.m. and Rd. 2, No. 10, 7:30 a.m.

Pat Perez, Charley Hoffman, Graeme McDowell - Rd. 1, No. 1, 12:10 p.m. and Rd. 2, No. 10, 7:40 a.m.

Key stats:

• Defending champion: Pat Perez (won by two shots over Gary Woodland)

• Rickie Fowler was the only player in top 20 in strokes-gained putting and strokes-gained tee to green last season

• Fowler was 68.7 percent in sand saves last season; best season total by anyone since 2001

• He also had career highs in earnings, scoring average and birdie average last season

• Patrick Reed has recorded top-20 finishes in five of previous seven PGA Tour starts

• Reed was seventh in strokes-gained putting last season (best ranking of his career)

• Perez was 18th in world ranking this week (best position of career)

• Jason Bohn has a 67.85 career scoring average in this event (best all time with a minimum of 10 rounds)

• 11th edition of this event; no player has won it more than once in career

Stats and information provided by the Golf Channel editorial research unit

