Series Will Debut New Multi-Guest Episode Format in 2018; Farmers Insurance® to Return as Series’ Presenting Sponsor

Feherty to Reprise Role as NBC Olympics Correspondent for Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea prior to Upcoming Season Premiere

Following a milestone 100th episode in 2017, Golf Channel’s Emmy-nominated original series Feherty returns for an eighth season with host David Feherty, premiering Monday, March 5 at 9 p.m. ET. Farmers Insurance® will return as the show’s presenting sponsor in 2018.

The premiere episode will feature PGA TOUR star and current seventh-ranked player in the world Rickie Fowler, along with golf’s most decorated major champion, Jack Nicklaus. Bob Bryan, 16-time grand slam doubles tennis champion also will appear in the episode, as the series debuts a new multi-guest, roundtable format that will be utilized this season, similar to the series’ 100th episode last year and previous Feherty Live stage shows on Golf Channel.

“Dating back to when the series first debuted, I’ve always tried my best to get out of the way and let the guest provide a glimpse into what separates them from their peers,” said Feherty. “Whether in a one-on-one setting or in a group, unique insight and humor have always been in full supply with our guests, in spite of my high handicap as a host.”

A two-time Emmy-nominated host (Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Host), Feherty’s series is coming off record viewership on Golf Channel in 2017, as the most-watched season of Feherty to date for premiere episodes on both a Live+Same Day and Live+3 Days basis according to data released by The Nielsen Company.

Prior to the upcoming season premiere, next week Feherty will reprise his role as an Olympics correspondent for NBC at the Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea. He initially made his Olympics debut at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Described as “golf’s iconoclast,” by Rolling Stone, and “the last unscripted man on TV,” by Men’s Journal, Feherty’s all-star lineup of golf-enthused and culturally relevant guests feature celebrities from across entertainment, sports and politics. To date, Feherty has sat down with four U.S. Presidents (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump); sports legends Charles Barkley, Nick Saban, Stephen Curry and Bobby Knight; Hollywood icons Matthew McConaughey, Larry David and Samuel L. Jackson; World Golf of Fame members Nancy Lopez, Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sorenstam, Lee Trevino and Tom Watson; and a host of current golf superstars including Paula Creamer, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Michelle Wie.