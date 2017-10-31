Robynn Ree & Will Gordon Win Individual Stroke Play at 2017 East Lake Cup

Will Gordon (Vanderbilt University, junior) and Robynn Ree (USC, junior) claimed individual stroke play honors on Day 1 of the 3nd annual East Lake Cup presented by Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Gordon carded an even-par 72 to take the men’s individual championship by one stroke over three players. Ree turned in a 2-under par 70 to take the women’s individual championship honors by one shot over four players.

“I was just trying to play my game today,” said Ree. “I kind of struggled before coming here because my putting wasn’t working as well as I wanted to at Q-School. Before I got here I was really overthinking my game. So, I just tried to keep my mind at peace, focus on my game and have fun.”

“I got off to a really good start, and drove the ball really well on the front nine,” said Gordon. It could have been better, but I’ll take it. We all feel very lucky to be able to play East Lake. It is our second year. Only four teams get to play, and we’re really lucky to be one of them. It is a tough golf course that tests our game and is a good way to end the fall.”

As a result of today’s individual stroke play competition – which determined seeding for Tuesday’s match play semifinals – all four matches will be rematches from the 2017 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Golf National Championships that were contested in May of this year.

Stanford’s Andrea Lee (sophomore) and Shannon Aubert (senior) each finished T2 at 1-under par, propelling Stanford to earn the No. 1 seed going into Tuesday’s match play semifinals, where they will face (No. 4) Arizona State, the reigning NCAA national champions. The other semifinal will feature (No. 2) USC vs. (No. 3) Northwestern.

On the men’s side, Vanderbilt University will enter Tuesday’s team match play semifinals as the No. 1 seed, led by junior Will Gordon’s even-par 72. The Commodores will face (No. 4) Oregon, the 2016 NCAA national champions, while (No. 2) Oklahoma will take on (No. 3) Illinois.

TUESDAY’S SEMIFINAL TEAM MATCH PLAY SCHEDULE:

Women’s: (No. 1) Stanford vs. (No. 4) Arizona State; (No. 2) USC vs. (No. 3) Northwestern

Men’s: (No. 1) Vanderbilt vs. (No. 4) Oregon; (No. 2) Oklahoma vs. (No. 3) Illinois

Golf Channel’s live coverage of Tuesday’s semifinals of team match play will air from 3-6 p.m. ET. Golf Central Pre-Game (2-3 p.m. ET) will preview each semifinal match, and provide updates on matches already in progress.

Time Tee # Match Division Players 11:05 AM 1 Vanderbilt vs Oregon Men's Will Gordon (Vanderbilt) vs Edwin Yi (Oregon) 11:15 AM 1 USC vs Northwestern Women's Alyaa Abdulghany (USC) vs Sarah Cho (Northwestern) 11:25 AM 1 Vanderbilt vs Oregon Men's Patrick Martin (Vanderbilt) vs Ryan Gronlund (Oregon) 11:35 AM 1 USC vs Northwestern Women's Robynn Ree (USC) vs Stephanie Lau (Northwestern) 11:45 AM 1 Vanderbilt vs Oregon Men's Harrison Ott (Vanderbilt) vs Norman Xiong (Oregon) 11:55 AM 1 USC vs Northwestern Women's Allisen Corpuz (USC) vs Brooke Riley (Northwestern) 12:05 PM 1 Vanderbilt vs Oregon Men's John Augenstein (Vanderbilt) vs Donald Kay (Oregon) 12:15 AM 1 USC vs Northwestern Women's Muni He (USC) vs Hannah Kim (Northwestern) 12:25 PM 1 Vanderbilt vs Oregon Men's Theo Humphrey (Vanderbilt) vs Thomas Mulligan (Oregon) 12:35 PM 1 USC vs Northwestern Women's Divya Manthena (USC) vs Janet Mao (Northwestern) 12:45 PM 1 Oklahoma vs Illinois Men's Blaine Hale (Oklahoma) vs DylanMeyer (Illinois) 12:55 PM 1 Stanford vs ASU Women's Madie Chou (Stanford) vs Olivia Mehaffey (ASU) 1:05 PM 1 Oklahoma vs Illinois Men's Garett Reband (Oklahoma) vs Giovanni Tadiotto (Illinois) 1:15 PM 1 Stanford vs ASU Women's Shannon Aubert (Stanford) vs Sophia Zeeb (ASU) 1:25 PM 1 Oklahoma vs Illinois Men's Riley Casey (Oklahoma) vs Brendan O'Reilly (Illinois) 1:35 PM 1 Stanford vs ASU Women's Andrea Lee (Stanford) vs Linnea Strom (ASU) 1:45 PM 1 Oklahoma vs Illinois Men's Grant Hirschman (Oklahoma) vs Nick Hardy (Illinois) 1:55 PM 1 Stanford vs ASU Women's Albane Valenzuela (Stanford) vs Roberta Liti (ASU) 2:05 PM 1 Oklahoma vs Illinois Men's Brad Dalke (Oklahoma) vs Michael Feagles (Illinois) 2:15 PM 1 Stanford vs ASU Women's Ziyi Wang (Stanford) vs Madison Kerley (ASU)

WOMEN’S DIVISION – INDIVIDUAL STROKE PLAY RESULTS:

1st Robynn Ree (USC) (-2, 70)

T-2 Andrea Lee (Stanford) (-1, 71)

T-2 Shannon Aubert (Stanford) (-1, 71)

T-2 Janet Mao (Northwestern) (-1, 71)

T-2 Olivia Mehaffey (ASU) (-1, 71)

TEAM RESULTS (determines seeding for Tuesday’s Match Play Semifinals):

Stanford (No. 1 seed) USC (No. 2 seed)

Andrea Lee (-1, 71) Robynn Ree (-2, 70)

Shannon Aubert (-1, 71) Muni He (+1, 73)

Albane Valenzuela (+2, 74) Alyaa Abdulghany (+3, 75)

Ziyi Wang (+3, 75) Allisen Corpuz (+7, 79)

Madeline Chou (+13, 85) Divya Manthena (+11, 83)

Northwestern (No. 3 seed) Arizona State (No. 4 seed)

Janet Mao (-1, 71) Olivia Mehaffey (-1, 71)

Sarah Cho (+3, 75) Linnea Strom (+2, 74)

Hannah Kim (+4, 76) Sophia Zeeb (+4, 76)

Brooke Riley (+4, 76) Roberta Liti (+8, 80)

Stephanie Lau (+6, 78) Madison Kerley (+11, 83)

MEN’S DIVISION – INDIVIDUAL STROKE PLAY RESULTS:

1st Will Gordon (Vanderbilt) (E, 72)

T-2 Theo Humphrey (Vanderbilt) (+1, 73)

T-2 John Augenstein (Vanderbilt) (+1, 73)

T-2 Grant Hirschman (Oklahoma) (+1, 73)

T-2 Nick Hardy (Illinois) (+1, 73)

TEAM RESULTS (determines seeding for Tuesday’s Match Play Semifinals):

Vanderbilt (No. 1 seed) Oklahoma (No. 2 seed)

Will Gordon (E, 72) Grant Hirschman (+1, 73)

Theo Humphrey (+1, 73) Brad Dalke (+2, 74)

John Augenstein (+1, 73) Blaine Hale (+2, 74)

Harrison Ott (+2, 74) Garett Reband (+2, 74)

Patrick Martin (+4, 76) Riley Casey (+3, 75)

Illinois (No. 3 seed) Oregon (No. 4 seed)

Nick Hardy (+1, 73) Norman Xiong (+2, 74)

Dylan Meyer (+2, 74) Donald Kay (+6, 78)

Michael Feagles (+4, 76) Thomas Mulligan (+8, 80)

Brendan O’Reilly (+6, 78) Ryan Gronlund (+9, 81)

Giovanni Tadiotto (+8, 80) Edwin Yi (+10, 82)