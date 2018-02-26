Getty Images

Woods' actions, words give reason for excitement

By Randall MellFebruary 26, 2018, 12:55 am

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Listen to what Tiger Woods said Sunday after finishing up at the Honda Classic.

Forget his even-par 70 Sunday.

Forget his 12th-place finish, his best in a PGA Tour event in 30 months.

Forget his 128 mph swing speed, which ranks him ahead of so many of the fastest, strongest and longest young players in the game today.

Forget all of that and listen to what he said leaving here . . .

“The last couple days, it felt easy to play tournament golf,” Woods said.

That’s the real story here this week.

That is the giant stride Woods made here this week. It’s the giant dose of hope he created with the Masters six weeks away. It’s the giant promise he generated in reawakening the possibility that he really may not be done making history.

It felt “easy” to play tournament golf again.

There’s a mountain of achievement in those words, because this game has looked so damn hard and painful for him to play for so long.

What we saw this week was encouraging, but what we didn’t see was almost as encouraging.

No wincing in discomfort.

No doubling over in pain, no limping.

In just his third PGA Tour start after his fourth back surgery, a fusion that left a lot of us thinking we might never see him play again, Woods is way, way ahead of even his own schedule.

Listen . . .

“I didn’t really know what to expect,” Woods said of coming back this year. “My expectations have gone up.”

So have everyone else’s.

There was something special in this week’s performance that will make too many of us rush too far ahead, but that was the story this week. Tiger speeded things up. He dramatically changed the narrative around him with his unexpected run into contention.

He made those six weeks until the Masters suddenly seem like enough time to get himself ready to compete for a green jacket again.

That seems crazy given where he was a few short months ago, but listen . . .

“I'm just building towards April,” Woods said. “I'm trying to get myself ready for that, and I feel like I'm right on track for that.”

Tiger got himself on track on an extremely penal golf course at PGA National, in blustery winds that magnified misses and exposed imprecise ball striking.

Woods didn’t win this week, but he finished third in driving distance at 319 yards per drive.

His driver may not be perfect, but it’s no longer a liability. It’s a weapon again.

His iron play got a whole lot better this week. He was first in proximity to the hole this week. Yeah, nobody hit it closer. He was 10th in hitting greens in regulation.

He hit 14 greens in regulation Sunday, most in a round since he tied for 10th at the Wyndham Championship in the summer of 2015. His 12th-place finish overall here, by the way, was his best since then.

The short game’s still looking good. He was T-11 in scrambling.

His putter didn’t allow him to take advantage of all those improvements. He was 18th in strokes gained putting.

Mostly, Woods got beat by the Bear Trap this week. He dumped a shot in the water Sunday at the 15th, cutting his shot too much into the wind there. It was his second rinsed shot there this week, leading to his second double bogey there.

Woods was 8 over through the Bear Trap’s trio of holes (Nos. 15-17) for the week.

He was 8 under everywhere else.

After missing the cut at the Genesis Open last week, where he was so wild off the tee and with his iron play, the question this week was whether he could simply make the cut.

He didn’t win this week, but he changed the nature of the questions about what may lie ahead for him.

Listen . . .

“I know it's been a long time, but I remember how to do this,” Woods said.

Joey LaCava, Woods’ caddie, knows how the expectations will change now.

“I see strides, good positive things going forward,” LaCava said. “I didn’t want to panic when he didn’t play well at LA last week, and I don’t want to get ahead of myself here, but it’s nice to see him moving forward. I think he hit the ball better every day this week.

LaCava said Woods seemed to get tired in the middle of Sunday’s round. He said being gym fit and golf fit walking 72 holes are different things. It’s another area where Woods can get better.

Mostly, LaCava liked how Woods reacted with his name climbing the leaderboard going into the weekend.

“It’s nice to see him get the juices flowing and get amped up a little bit and hit the ball farther,” LaCava said. “You can see a difference in mentality.

Woods could feel it.

Just listen . . .

“I had control of my game,” he said.

There’s so much promise in those words.

List loses playoff, may have gained performance coach

By Randall MellFebruary 26, 2018, 1:52 am

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Luke List didn’t win in his playoff with Justin Thomas Sunday at the Honda Classic, but he thinks he may have found a pretty good new performance coach.

The guy’s name is “Moose.”

He’s a former Australian rules football player.

Actually, his full name is Brent Stevens, a friend of List’s caddie, who put them on the phone together for the first time last week at the Genesis Open.

List liked a lot of the performance keys Stevens gave him and posted some of the advice in his yardage book, so he could reference them.

“Effort over result” was one of the ideas List scribbled down.

“I feel like I've got the ability to play at this level,” said List, who was seeking his first victory Sunday at PGA National. “It just hasn't quite happened yet, but the more I think about it, I feel like the worse I do. So I focus on what's in front of me, the effort into the shot. I did a really good job of that this week.”

List said he’s interested in maybe visiting Australia to take Moose’s training to another level.

“He's a very fit dude,” List said. “He's got some clients that he brings down to south of Melbourne, to run the sand dunes,” List said, “and if we keep in contact, which I'm sure we will, I'm going to have to go down there and get my butt kicked.”

Both in contention, Thomas hears 'crickets' from Woods

By Ryan LavnerFebruary 26, 2018, 1:36 am

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Tiger Woods has become a friend, confidant and something of an adviser for Justin Thomas.

Whenever Thomas has been in contention in his young career, Woods has often texted him advice or good luck on the eve of the final round.

That wasn’t the case Saturday night after the third round of the Honda Classic.

“Got crickets last night,” Thomas said, laughing.

That’s because Woods was in contention, too, beginning the final round seven shots off the lead.

“I knew he had one thing in mind, and we both had the same thing in mind,” Thomas said. “I thought that was pretty funny.”

Thomas added that he was “very impressed” with Woods’ 12th-place finish at PGA National.

Burns impresses Woods, earns spot into Valspar

By Randall MellFebruary 26, 2018, 1:34 am

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Sam Burns won more than a spot at the Valspar Championship with his tie for seventh playing on a sponsor exemption at the Honda Classic this week.

He won the respect of Tiger Woods.

Burns, less than a year out of LSU, where he won the Jack Nicklaus Award the best collegiate player in the land, put up a 2-under-par 68 in Sunday’s final round. That was two shots better than Woods, his playing competitor.

“He played beautifully,” Woods said. “Top-10 is big for him because it gets him into Tampa, next official start, full-field event. He's trying to build momentum and build his exempt status. Today and this week was a big step for him.”

Burns had never played with Woods before. He had never even met him until they shook hands on the first tee.

“I don't hardly remember hitting the first tee shot,” Burns said. “I kind of blacked out.”

Burns striped his first tee shot down the middle.

“I don't even remember feeling the club in my hands,” he said. “It was like everything was numb. But, thank gosh, that was the first time I hit that fairway all week.”

Burns birdied that first hole alongside Woods.

The larger thrill for Burns might have been walking down the first fairway side-by-side with Woods, engaging the star in a conversation.

“I kind of wanted to break the ice,” Burns said. “That was kind of the plan.”

Burns said Woods was encouraging.

“We just kind of talked small talk,” Burns said. “I asked him a little bit how he likes to fish, spearfishing.”

Burns, who is 13th on the Web.com Tour money list, is trying to play his way on to the PGA Tour. The top-10 earns him a spot at the Valspar Championship in two weeks.

Burns was asked shortly after finishing his round how many text messages were on his phone.

“Four-hundred and forty-eight,” he said.

JT helps eject fan for loudly rooting against him

By Ryan LavnerFebruary 26, 2018, 1:29 am

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Justin Thomas said that some of the comments that fans made last week at Riviera were “completely unacceptable.”

On Sunday at the Honda Classic, Thomas took matters into his own hands.

While walking up to the 16th tee, tied for the lead, Thomas heard a fan yell in his direction: “I hope you hit it in the water!”

Thomas looked back at the spectator but didn’t say anything.

After Thomas ripped a long iron into the fairway, the same fan began shouting for the shot to get into the bunker.

“I was like, OK, I’ve had enough,” Thomas said afterward. “I just turned around and asked who it was, and he didn’t want to say anything, now that I had actually acknowledged him. So he got to leave a couple holes early.

“I don’t want to kick someone out just to kick them out. It’s just so inappropriate. We’re out here trying to win a tournament. … Just because you’re standing behind the ropes doesn’t mean that you can – I don’t care how much I dislike somebody, I’m never going to wish that kind of stuff upon them.

“I felt it was inappropriate, so he had to go home.”

On-course microphones picked up Thomas telling the fan, "Who said that? Was it you? Enjoy your day, you're done." 

Fan behavior was a hot topic leading into Honda week, with the Bear Trap party tent almost directly over the tee on 17. Tournament officials increased security on that hole and around the course.

