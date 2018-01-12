Getty Images

Cut Line: Playing the results

By Rex HoggardJanuary 12, 2018, 9:22 pm

HONOLULU – In this week’s edition of Cut Line, Kevin Kisner in a 'Bama jersey, a prodigious drive by Dustin Johnson, and another curious violation of the PGA Tour’s anti-doping policy.

Made Cut

Perspective. There are those who live and die by the fate of their chosen teams ... and then there’s Kevin Kisner.

Make no mistake, Kisner bleeds Georgia red and black and watched Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship with as much passion as anyone, and even in defeat he found a way to celebrate the event.

Kisner turned a friendly wager with Justin Thomas, arguably the Tour’s preeminent Alabama fan, into a chance to generate some money for his foundation. Their bet saw Kisner have to wear an Alabama jersey while playing the 17th hole on Thursday at the Sony Open.

“We're going to raffle [the Alabama jersey] off through my foundation, sell a bunch of raffle tickets, pick out a winner, and then give that money back to the children in our community,” Kisner said. “Justin is good enough to let me do it, and I'll get him back in the future.”

One small but important note, Kisner explained that Thomas resisted numerous requests to base the bet on the game’s line, which had Alabama favored by 3 1/2 points. The Tide won by four. 

“I was lobbying for the points the whole week, and he didn't give them to me,” Kisner joked. “So I'm still not sure about this bet.”

You know what they say, every match is decided on the first tee.

Tweet of the week:

No Bones about it. Following a few months with nothing more weighty than a microphone in his hand, Jim “Bones” Mackay didn’t lose a step on Thursday when he transitioned back to a more familiar role – caddying for Thomas.

Mackay stepped in for Thomas’ normal caddie Jimmy Johnson, who was sidelined last week with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, and only had a few awkward moments on Day 1 after 25 seasons with left-hander Phil Mickelson.

“My battles were cleaning the wrong side of the club and there were two or three times when I was on the wrong side of the ball,” Mackay laughed.

One member of the gallery joked on Thursday that Mackay also had to get used to being in the fairway a little more often than he was during his two decades with Lefty, who had a tendency to get a little wayward off the tee.

Mackay’s week became even more interesting on Friday when he pulled double duty, caddying for Thomas in the morning and joining the Golf Channel broadcast team in the afternoon, walking with Jordan Spieth’s group for the ultimate inside-the-ropes moonlighting.

Made Cut-Did Not Finish (MDF)

Alarmist. Depending on who you ask, last week’s power display by Dustin Johnson at the Sentry Tournament of Champions was either a reason to celebrate what promises to be an epic season or lament the utter dominance of the long ball at the highest levels.

While the debate over the increasing distance players hit the golf ball is certainly worth having, last week’s stop at Kapalua should never be considered an accurate snapshot of the state of the game.

Last year on Tour, two of the 11 longest drives were at Kapalua (and seven of the top 11 came at Firestone during the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational).

This week’s event at Waialae Country Club is a better representation of how far players are hitting the ball, with just a single drive over 380 yards on Thursday. It’s also worth noting that Zach Johnson and Chris Kirk shared the Day 1 lead and both players are very much mid-length guys.

Driving distances are an issue, but using a single course to prove a point is hyperbolic and hopelessly pointless.

Missed Cut

Final solutions. Last week, Tour commissioner Jay Monahan conceded that the best outcome for a pair of lawsuits between the Tour and various parties would be a settlement.

Specifically, Monahan was asked about the circuit’s ongoing lawsuit with a group of caddies, which was filed in 2015 claiming violations of antitrust, intellectual property and contract law.

“We have had discussions with various caddies and various caddie leadership, but there was a suit that they filed, and we're following the process,” Monahan said. “We're hopeful that it comes to an end, and we can get back to the business of supporting them, because they're so important to what we do.”

The commissioner had a similar take on the Tour’s lawsuit with Vijay Singh, which was filed in 2013 after the 34-time Tour winner’s suspension for using deer-antler spray was rescinded.

The best outcome for golf, the best outcome for everyone involved, is a settlement, but that will take compromise, which has been desperately lacking in both lawsuits for far too long.

Unintended consequences. For the fifth time since the Tour initiated its anti-doping policy, a player has found themselves on the wrong end of a suspension.

This time it was Brad Fritsch, who self-reported a violation of the policy when he discovered there was a banned substance in a weight-loss supplement he was taking. The announcement came about a month after Mark Hensby was suspended for failing to provide a drug-testing sample when approached by officials at the 2017 Sanderson Farms Championship.

Fritsch was popped for taking the same substance – DHEA, an over-the-counter anabolic agent that is the precursor to testosterone production and banned by the Tour – as Scott Stallings, who also self-reported his infraction in 2015 after a similarly honest mistake.

Few things play out the way you imagined, but on this front the circuit’s foray into anti-doping has stayed on script. Few, if any, believed there was a doping issue in golf, but many – including some members of the Tour’s player advisory council at the time – worried these types of inadvertent infractions would become the norm.

This is not a defense of the players, who are ultimately responsible for what they put in their bodies, but it is an indictment of a program that was always going to have collateral damage.

Watch: Spieth (68) pours in 91-foot birdie putt

By Rex HoggardJanuary 13, 2018, 4:19 am

HONOLULU – It was the kind of round that normally leaves Jordan Spieth shaking his head.

Perhaps the most clutch putter of his generation made just a single putt longer than 5 feet on Friday at the Sony Open; of course, that one putt was probably enough to ease the pain.

At the par-4 fifth hole, Spieth’s approach found the front edge of the green, with the pin cut in the back right. As he stood over his birdie putt from 90 feet, 8 inches taking practice strokes, it just didn’t feel right.

“This is such an uncomfortable feeling, I’d be better hitting wedge,” he thought to himself.

Nevertheless, the world No. 2 used his putter and converted the birdie, one of four birdies he made on Day 2, for the longest made putt of his career by some 40 feet.

It was the longest putt made at Waialae Country Club since the PGA Tour began tracking distances in 2003.

Still, Spieth’s second-round 68 was a story of missed opportunities, particularly on the greens, where he lost nearly a shot in strokes gained-putting.

Spieth said he’s had a hard time adjusting to the greens at Waialae after playing last week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions, which featured slower-than-normal green speeds.

“When you get these like 7 to 10 footers that break quite a bit, that's where the speed is really. If you can have solid speed control, that's probably where it's most important,” said Spieth, who is tied for 48th at 3 under par, 10 strokes off the lead. “It's still trying to adjust a bit, but I left a lot short still this afternoon. I've got to be more aggressive on them tomorrow.”

Rory: Heart irregularity 'nothing to worry about'

By Golf Channel DigitalJanuary 13, 2018, 3:14 am

Rory McIlroy says his rib injury has healed, and he is excited to get his 2018 campaign underway.

But he will need to manage some lingering effects from a virus he picked up in China 18 months ago.

In an interview with The Telegraph, McIlroy revealed "a bit of an irregularity with my heart that I have to keep on top of.

“I have a flat T-wave and I’ll have to get an echo [cardiogram] on my heart every six months and an MRI scan every year.

“I suffered a really bad viral infection in China 18 months ago and they told me that’s the reason that I have this thickening of my left ventricle and there’s a bit of scar tissue. For now, I just need to stay on top of it and have to stay fit. Hey, I was planning on doing that anyway.”

Believing "there's been a big reaction" to those comments in the media, which he says, "there really shouldn't be," McIlroy released the following statement via Instagram on Friday night:

A post shared by RORY (@rorymcilroy) on

McIlroy in the interview also discusses his frustrating 2017 season, specifically how his rib impacted his year. He admits that he should have skipped the U.S. Open in an effort to better manage the injury and that he was just "going through the motions the last few months last year," which he calls "a product of the circumstances."

McIlroy spent his time away from the game these past few months healing his body and traveling through Italy wife his new wife Erica in a 1950 Mercedes. The couple also purchased Ernie Els' former home in West Palm Beach, Fla.

As for where he finds himself now, McIlroy cannot believe it has already been 10 years since he turned pro.

“It’s been 10 years that I’ve been a pro and to me that’s incredible," he said. "In January 2008, I was right here in Dubai, getting ready for my first full season on the European Tour, playing Abu Dhabi the next week, as I am now, and that’s taken its toll. I needed the reset that I’ve just had. Let’s just say that between now and when I signed off last year, I feel way more optimistic, focused, motivated, purposeful. I know exactly what I can do.”

As he alluded to, McIlroy will return to competitive play next at the European Tour's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Phil, Rahm, Reed making 2018 debuts at CareerBuilder

By Rex HoggardJanuary 13, 2018, 3:02 am

HONOLULU – The PGA Tour heads back to the mainland next week for the CareerBuilder Challenge in La Quinta, Calif., with a solid field.

Phil Mickelson, who hasn’t played since the WGC-HSBC Champions in October, will headline the field.

He will be joined by world No. 3 Jon Rahm, who began his year last week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Brandt Snedeker will also be making his 2018 debut. Snedeker was sidelined with a sternum injury toward the end of last year and last played the RSM Classic in November.

Also in the field will be world No. 25 Patrick Reed, John Daly, who is playing the event on a sponsor exemption, and Brian Harman, who is leading the Sony Open after rounds of 64-63 in Hawaii.

ZJ wants young guys to see Tiger at his best

By Rex HoggardJanuary 13, 2018, 1:34 am

HONOLULU – Still two weeks before Tiger Woods makes his season debut at the Farmers Insurance Open, there is no shortage of speculation on how the former world No. 1 might fare.

During last month’s Hero World Challenge, the consensus among the younger generation of PGA Tour stars was that they would cherish the opportunity to play Woods at something close to his best. It’s a notion that makes some veterans smile.

“Truth be told, I’d love to have these young guys that are dominating the game have a piece, just one year of what we experienced,” laughed Zach Johnson, who remains in contention at the Sony Open following a second-round 67.

With no disrespect to the current generation of stars, Woods’ dominance is hard for those who haven’t experienced it to digest.

Full-field scores from the Sony Open in Hawaii

Sony Open in Hawaii: Articles, photos and videos

“I’m not going to disregard the talent that is out here right now,” Johnson said. “I guess I look at it like this - you had the Hogans, the Sneads, Byron Nelsons, Palmer, and then Nicklaus and Watson. Then Greg Norman, Couples, Seve era, and then it pretty much went into Tiger and it was Tiger for a long, long time.

“Now, who are you going pick? Are you going to pick Jordan? Are you going to pick Justin? Are you going to pick Jason? Are you going to pick Rory? There are four or five guys carrying the torch, but there was one for a long time.”

Although speculation about how Woods might play varies wildly, Johnson offered an optimistic prediction.

“What we do know, if he’s playing well and he’s healthy, there’s no individual in the world who amazes me more than him on the golf course,” Johnson said.

