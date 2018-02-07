Enloe family

With wife fighting cancer, SMU's Enloe faces new reality

By Ryan LavnerFebruary 7, 2018, 1:45 pm

SMU’s season resumes next week, and head coach Jason Enloe has more on his mind than qualifying scores and travel arrangements.

After each round at the Golf Club of Houston, he will drive to a downtown hotel to see his wife, Katie, who is staying 10 minutes from MD Anderson Cancer Center, where she is now being treated for acute myeloid leukemia.

Best-case scenario, Katie will be there for the next seven to nine months. The doctors aren’t saying much. They’re optimistic they can beat this aggressive form of cancer – the same type that former PGA Tour player Jarrod Lyle is battling, for the third time – but they’ve promised nothing, other than a long and difficult road ahead.

“Just a complete shock to our systems,” Enloe said by phone recently. “We didn’t even have time to process it. It was just like, 'Holy s---, is this even real? When are we going to wake up from this bad dream?'”

It has all unfolded so quickly. About a month ago, during a routine self-exam, Katie, 35, discovered a lump in her breast that was firmer and bigger than any she’d felt in the past. Specialists in Dallas couldn’t pinpoint the problem. The Enloes braced for a breast-cancer diagnosis, but more tests revealed the blood cancer. With an assist from Amy Mickelson, Katie was quickly admitted to MD Anderson, the nation’s top-ranked cancer hospital, where she’ll receive treatment through at least August.

“We’ve settled in for a long, arduous journey,” Enloe said.

Last week, Katie endured five rounds of chemotherapy (with two or three more cycles to go). They spent the rest of the week in the hotel, watching movies and going for walks, ordering room service and sorting out their complicated short-term plans. She is feeling strong, and she’s in good spirits, but the Day 14 marker is approaching. That’s when most patients feel the chemo’s wrath, when their hair falls out in clumps and sores develop in their mouths.

The next step – a bone-marrow transplant – is the most critical. They need to find the perfect match. Doctors say they really only get one shot.

“It’d be nice to have a percentage, to know if you’ve got a good chance or a bad chance,” Enloe said, “but they haven’t really given us that kind of prognosis. So we’re betting on the doctors and modern medicine.”

Jason and Katie met through mutual friends in 2007, when he was still trying to carve out a career on the then-Nationwide Tour, and they married two years later. Two nights after their wedding, they went on a double date with Katie’s sister, Kandi, and one of Enloe’s pro golf buddies, Hunter Mahan. Those two hit it off immediately and married the following year.

“We’re a tight family,” Mahan said, breaking down over the phone, “and you just never know in life. This is what family is for, to support each other.”

And now the Enloes need that support more than ever.

When the family first received the diagnosis, the Mahans offered to bring the Enloes’ two young children – Emma, 5, and Maddie, 2 – on the road for two weeks. After stops in San Diego and Phoenix, and visits to Sea World and the PGA Tour Academy, the kids flew to Houston late last week to see their mom for the first time. Their stay didn’t even last 24 hours, after Katie began to feel ill.

“That was the worst part,” Enloe said, “seeing her tell them goodbye.”

He knows he can shield his kids from the truth for only so long. For now, he told them that Mommy is sick, and that her doctors are four hours away in Houston, and that the medicine will make her better, and that she’s going to be there for a while. Emma is already starting to ask more difficult questions.

Katie, Emma and Maddie Enloe

“I don’t want them to be affected by this too much,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to look in the rearview mirror and say, ‘Mommy was sick for a little bit,’ and we don’t think much of it.”

At home in Dallas, Enloe is in his fourth year running the men’s program at SMU, with responsibilities to his players and their parents, his recruits and his bosses. Everyone is planning to support Katie’s battle this spring with "TOGETHER WE STAND" bracelets, with ribbons or patches on their shirts and hats. He hopes his players are inspired.

So far Enloe has skipped a few weekday practices but never qualifying rounds. Last weekend, he addressed the team for the first time, providing an update on his wife’s health and offering some perspective, about how they should never take the women in their life for granted. “That role, being a mom,” he said, “is way harder than being the CEO of any major company.”

Because of his hectic, 24/7 job, he had no choice but to hire a nanny to help out on weekdays and when the Mustangs are on the road. In Houston, Katie’s mom, Debbie, has moved in, and a close friend visits often, bringing food and helping with laundry. With hotel expenses piling up, they’re looking into renting a corporate apartment, something more comfortable with more space for their extended stay. The Mahans recently started a YouCaring page for the family, and since it went live, more than 270 donors have raised nearly $75,000. (You can help here.)

“It’s crazy to fathom, and until it happens to you, it feels very far away,” Mahan said. “We don’t know what’s around the next corner, but we’re trying to alleviate any unnecessary stress.”

Still, Enloe can’t help but feel overwhelmed. All of Katie’s responsibilities around the house are now his. Even a simple task like paying the bills was eye-opening. “I didn’t even know where the checkbook was,” he said. “It’s stuff I haven’t had to worry about in the longest time.” 

And taking solo care of his two kids … well, that was an adjustment, too. His first night alone with them, the youngest got sick and didn’t fall asleep until 10:30 p.m.; the oldest helped and was up even later. “It was a s---show,” Enloe said. But he knows that Katie is counting on him, and that he has to be the “lead dog,” and that this is their new normal for the next several months.

“I’ll probably fail miserably,” he said, “but it won’t be from a lack of trying.”

This week, he is settling into a new routine. On Mondays and Wednesdays, after practice, he shuttles the girls to ballet class. He’s going to be a dance dad for a while, and that’s fitting – his kids have taken after Katie and Kandi, who were cheerleaders during the glory years of the Permian High School football team, the group made famous in “Friday Night Lights”. Every so often he checks in with Katie through texts and calls, but the conversations aren’t long. She needs to rest, and to stay positive, and that’s hard when so many emotions are involved.

“I’m scared to death,” he said. “I’m more scared about this than anything I’ve gone through golf-wise or personally, just because I have kids. They’re counting on me, and they usually count on mom. I just don’t want to screw it up.”

At night, when SMU practice and dance class and dinner is over, when the girls are bathed and tucked into bed, his mind wanders in so many directions, into dark and scary places, but he tries not to linger there long. There’s too much to do. He’s taking it hour by hour, day by day, trusting the doctors and praying for good news, for his family of four to be together again soon.

Getty Images

Day: I treat every event as if it's my last

By Randall MellFebruary 7, 2018, 10:35 pm

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Jason Day wants to break the 20-win barrier.

At the very least.

Before he’s done playing, he wants a lot more than the 11 PGA Tour titles (and one major championship) he owns today.

Being reminded of his mortality with all his family’s challenges last year, being reminded by a bad back that not a single future start in golf is guaranteed, Day tees it up this week needing no special motivation to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

“Every mindset that I take into every tournament should be like, `This could be my last tournament,’” Day said. “Because I don't know what's happening around the corner. My back could be gone, and I may not be able to pick up a golf club again.

“I need to go and try and win every single event, because who knows what's going to happen around the corner.”

Day endured a tough times last year, from his mother’s cancer surgery to his wife’s miscarriage to his ongoing back issues. His back flared up again in practice rounds before he won the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines two weeks ago.

“I think 11 [victories] is not enough,” he said. “I think it's very small. I'm not being disrespectful to anyone else, just, in my mind, I look at 11 and I think that's like a very small number of wins. I want to be a multiple major champion. It would be nice to get the Grand Slam, for sure. But anything above 20 is good. But you got to set yourself a high, high goal.”

Day’s record at Pebble Beach has him thinking about winning back-to-back starts. In eight appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he has finished sixth or better in half of them.

“I feel like if I can stay motivated and hungry, keep my body healthy, then I've got a good shot at maybe accomplishing my goals, as long as I want it enough,” Day said. “If I don't want it, then it's not going to happen. So that's the biggest thing is desire for me.”

Day said he’s battled waning desire before, but it’s not a problem coming off last year’s winless season.

Getty Images

Watson to participate in NBA All-Star celebrity game

By Will GrayFebruary 7, 2018, 8:44 pm

Thanks to an overlap in the sports schedule, Bubba Watson will have a chance to showcase his jump shot next week in Los Angeles.

Watson's primary responsibility in L.A. will be battling a strong field at the Genesis Open, an event that he won in both 2014 and 2016. But with the NBA All-Star festivities also in town, Watson will make a detour after the second round on Feb. 16 to participate in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

Watson will be on Team Clippers alongside the likes of movie star Jamie Foxx, former NBA champ Paul Pierce and the rapper Common. They'll be taking on Team Lakers, a squad that will feature entertainer Nick Cannon as well as former NBA All-Stars Tracy McGrady and Nate Robinson.

The game will be tip off at 4 p.m. PT at the Los Angeles Convention Center, about a 17-mile drive from Riviera Country Club.

Watson has not won since his triumph at Riviera two years ago, and after a T-40 finish at the Waste Management Phoenix Open he dropped to No. 115 in the latest world rankings. At 6'3" he should have a size advantage over a few of his counterparts, but he might not even be the best basketball player in his own family, considering his wife, Angie, had a brief career in the WNBA.

Getty Images

Romo receives spot in Tour event in Dominican Republic

By Ryan LavnerFebruary 7, 2018, 8:24 pm

Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo has received a sponsor exemption into the PGA Tour’s Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.

The event, scheduled for March 22-25, is played opposite the WGC-Match Play. This tournament has been played as a Web.com event each of the past two years.

“As a professional athlete, the love and thrill of competition never entirely leaves you,” Romo, 37, said in a release. “Outside of my family and football, golf is one of my greatest passions. So, playing and competing in a PGA Tour event is a dream come true.

“I am grateful to the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship for giving me an incredible opportunity to test my skills against some of the best on Tour.”

The PGA Tour has been reluctant to offer sponsor exemptions to athletes from other sports since a disastrous appearance by Mark Rypien at the 1992 Kemper Open. Rypien, a Super Bowl hero for the Washington Redskins, shot 80-91 at the D.C.-area event and finished last – by 13 shots. 

Romo is a plus-0.3 handicap. To qualify for an unrestricted sponsor exemption on Tour, amateurs need to have a USGA handicap of 0.0 or better. Any unusual requests – such as Romo’s – would also need to be approved by the Tour.

This announcement was teased recently by his CBS Sports broadcast partner Jim Nantz, who said: “He’s going to play in a Tour event. … He’s going to put it out there on the line.”

Another athlete, NBA star Steph Curry, made a splash last year, on the Web.com Tour. He shot rounds of 74-74 and missed the cut by 11 shots, but his 36-hole total score was the second-lowest by an athlete from another sport in that circuit’s history.  

Romo is playing as a celebrity in this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, but he has other big-time tournament experience, having teed it up in three U.S. Open qualifiers. 

Fellow Dallas resident Jordan Spieth has played plenty of rounds with Romo over the years. He was asked Wednesday for a scouting report on his game: “He’s playing really well. His short game is fantastic. It’s really impressive. … His muscle memory, his hand-eye coordination is really special.

“I have no doubt he’ll shoot under par every round out here from where they’re playing from. He’s really excited for the challenge, and he wants to beat the pros that are in his group. That’s kind of his goal. He thinks he can win this golf tournament if he played it with us.” 

Getty Images

Spieth recalls role beer played in '17 Pebble win

By Randall MellFebruary 7, 2018, 8:09 pm

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Jordan Spieth is just 24, but he has already made a lot of special memories at Pebble Beach.

Yeah, he won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last year, but there is more than that.

He collected his first paycheck in a PGA Tour event as a 19-year while playing the event as a non-member on a sponsor exemption. He tied for 22nd and took home $65,000.

The strange social dynamic that a pro-am brings adds to the unique nature of his memories.

“Two beers for Jake” will always be one of them.

Ask Spieth how the pro-am sets this event apart, and he will tell you about the beers country music star Jake Owen brought inside the ropes with Spieth climbing into contention last year.

It was Saturday at the 14th hole, with Spieth making a move, and, well, let him tell it . . .

“I'm in a groove,” Spieth said. “I'm playing really well, 5 under or so at the time, and I'm leading the golf tournament. So, your blood's going, the adrenaline's rushing, and I'm looking over at Jake's grabbing two beers off of some lady over to the side, that's at a party, and he's bringing it back to the tee and giving one to his caddie and drinking one while he tees off.

“I'm like, man, this isn't just a normal golf tournament, is it? I mean, he's a great player, he's been a lot of fun as a partner, he knows when that's the right time, when to be kind of funny. He knows when the time to back off is. And it's been advantageous for me, to have Jake as a partner here, selfishly, because of his personality and his caliber of play.”

Spieth said Owen is so talented, it makes it harder for them to win the team event.

“Because he's only getting two pops (2 handicap),” Spieth said. “You kind of need a sandbagger in order to win this thing as a team.”

By the way, the tournament will be handing out 5,000 Jordan Spieth bobbleheads this week to honor him as defending champ.

“After going to baseball games, growing up on bobblehead night, and to have a few of my own, it's kind of bizarre,” he said.

