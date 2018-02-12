Getty Images

Monday Scramble: Questions great and small

By Ryan LavnerFebruary 12, 2018, 4:30 pm

Ted Potter Jr. overtakes Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson impresses, Tony Romo gets a start, an amateur shoots 56 over par and more in this week's edition of Monday Scramble:

There’s no overstating just how impressive Potter’s victory was Sunday at Pebble Beach.

It was his first time in a final group since 2011, on the Web.com Tour.

It was the first time he’d been paired with Johnson since 2014, before DJ was a major champion and the world No. 1.

And he was playing one of the most iconic courses in the world, against the most stacked field of the year, in a threesome that waited all day while the other groups ahead needed six hours to complete their final rounds.

All of that … and Potter never blinked, other than a nervy three-putt on the opening hole. He was 4 under the rest of the way, holing clutch par-savers and putting it on cruise control late, an anticlimactic three-shot victory. Not that Potter minded.

He now has two Tour victories (2012 Greenbrier), to go along with his estimated 60 titles on the mini-tours. This was easily the most significant – and the most surprising, given the circumstances. 

1. Potter’s win at Pebble Beach was his first top-10 on Tour since July 2013. He lost nearly two years after breaking his fibula and tibia and requiring 12 screws and two plates to put his ankle back together.

But Potter, 34, is used to overcoming adversity. In 2004, while trying to establish himself in golf’s minor leagues, he missed the cut in all 24 of his Web.com starts. So, no, an ankle injury wasn’t going to deter him.

He regained his Tour card by finishing 14th on last year’s Web money list, after a season in which he had two runners-up and seven other top-10s.

With this victory, he is now exempt through the 2019-20 season.

2. And what of Potter’s more heralded playing partner?

A birdie on the last gave Johnson an even-par 72. At one point Saturday Johnson led by four shots, but Potter’s 62 at Monterey Peninsula and then another solid closing round Sunday left Johnson three shots behind.

Johnson shot only 2 under across the final two rounds at Pebble. To put that in perspective, no player over the past 10 years had a better scoring average at Pebble than DJ (68.9). He just wasn’t sharp enough with his irons.

3. Sunday’s pace of play didn’t help, either, and for that he can look to his pro-am partner. 

Johnson’s father-in-law (oh, yeah, and former NHL legend) Wayne Gretzky withdrew after the third round because of a back injury.

Or not.

Gretzky was in Edmonton on Sunday afternoon, as his 1984-85 Oilers squad was celebrated as the “Greatest NHL Team of All Time,” after a vote by 3.6 million fans. The intimate gathering at the Rogers Place cost fans $99, and they'd been promoting that Gretzky would attend.

Why was this significant? Johnson plays quickly, and as a three-ball (including Potter’s pro-am partner, 9-handicap Sean Kell) they waited on every shot behind all of the foursomes.

“It was slow,” Johnson admitted.

Gretzky could have been a welcome distraction from all of the downtime in between shots. 

4. This was the second time in three tries this season that DJ coughed up a 54-hole lead, though this wasn’t nearly as crushing as his six-shot meltdown last fall in China. Over his career, he’s now 5-for-12 converting a third-round lead.  

5. Now nearly five years and 100 starts removed from his last victory, Phil Mickelson seems as close as ever to ending the longest drought of his career.

Lefty closed with a 67 Sunday to finish in a four-way tie for second. It was his seventh runner-up finish since that Muirfield Open, but his first since the 2016 Open, when he was outdueled by Henrik Stenson.

Coupled with a tie for fifth in Phoenix – another track where Mickelson has historically played well – he now has consecutive top-5s for the first time since 2013. The last time he’s had three top-5s in a row? All the way back in 2007. He’s in the field this week at Riviera.

“Right now I’m hitting it as well as I have in a long time,” Mickelson said. 

6. It may have looked like an ordinary tie for 20th, but Jordan Spieth made significant progress last week at Pebble. He needed 27 or fewer putts each of the last three rounds on bumpy, poa annua greens, and he finished the week ranked 38th in strokes gained-putting – his best of the season in a full-field event.

The reason for the turnaround?

Spieth said Steve Stricker took a look at his putting, and caddie Michael Greller offered a good tip about keeping things moving, not being so static over the ball.

“From the beginning of the year until now,” he said, “this is as good as I’ve felt. It’s all positives.” 

7. The setting is so idyllic, it’s hard to storm off property after a missed cut at Pebble Beach. And so Rory McIlroy still managed a few smiles even after a disappointing season debut on the PGA Tour.

After two close calls to start the year on the European Tour, McIlroy’s putter didn’t make the long trip. It was ice-cold during a Friday round at Spyglass, where he needed 38 swipes (and five on one hole), and he missed the 54-hole cut by two shots.

Still, he seemed to enjoy his three rounds in his tournament debut, playing alongside his father, Gerry. “I wish I could have played a little bit better for him,” McIlroy said. “But it was a really cool few days, even though the golf didn’t quite go where we wanted it to. We still had a good time.”

He’s back in action this week at Riviera, his second of three events in a row. 

8. Tony Romo will make his official PGA Tour debut next month at the PGA Tour’s opposite-field event in the Dominican Republic. CBS broadcasting partner Jim Nantz called this a few weeks ago, when he suggested that Romo would soon tee it up in a Tour event.

It’s a smart move by the folks at Corales Puntacana Resort & Club – there was going to be little attention on the event that is played opposite the WGC-Match Play, and now there’s a reason to tune in – but a risk by the Tour. No professional athlete has teed it up in a Tour event since 1992, since a disastrous showing by former NFL quarterback Mark Rypien, who shot 80-91.

If Romo similarly flames out – and there’s no reason to think he will, as a plus-0.3 handicap – then it’ll be a long time before another athlete gets a crack at the big leagues. 

9. Kiradech Aphibarnrat didn’t decide to play the World Super 6 until last Sunday and didn’t even arrive in Perth until Wednesday, eschewing a practice round. He was the final qualifier for match play, finishing 24th, and then survived a marathon weekend to earn his fourth European Tour title.

It’s his second match-play title, after winning the 2015 Paul Lawrie event. It’ll be fun to watch him at next year’s Presidents Cup, assuming he remains in good form. 

10. Tiger Woods hasn’t yet committed to next week’s Honda Classic, and he likely won’t decide until he sees how his week progresses at the Genesis Open. That’s what Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, told ESPN over the weekend.

It’s easy to see Woods playing Honda if he misses the cut at Riviera – that’d give him a few more days to recover – but playing back-to-back weeks is a tall task for a guy coming off four back surgeries and wanting to take things slowly in 2018. If he makes the cut at Riviera AND plays Honda, that’s a great sign moving forward.

If Woods doesn’t play Honda, then his options for the rest of the pre-Masters schedule is limited. He isn’t eligible for the WGC-Mexico or WGC-Match Play, he’s never played the week before the Masters (Houston) and, if we assume that he’ll tee it up at Bay Hill, then Valspar the previous week would be a no-go, too, since that’d be back-to-back starts. 

Still want to complain about how Steph Curry doesn’t deserve an unrestricted sponsor exemption on the Web.com Tour?

At least he didn’t embarrass himself.

The same can’t be said for amateur Julio Bell, who was given a spot in this week’s Club Colombia Championship.

The 52-year-old shot rounds of 93-105 – that adds up to a 36-hole total of 56 over par – and then didn’t even have the dignity to sign his scorecard, so he was disqualified. 

Because it’s an unrestricted sponsor exemption, there are few rules in place about who can and can’t play – there were some reports that Bell paid for the spot – but maybe the sponsors can do just a little vetting beforehand? 

This week's award winners ...

Weekend Troubles: Jon Rahm and Beau Hossler. With a chance to make a dent in his world-ranking deficit, Rahm has now shot over par in each of his last three final rounds, including a 76 Sunday at Pebble. Hossler, meanwhile, is averaging less than 69 in each of the first two rounds this season, while he’s 184th on Tour (73.33) in the final round. Both are too talented to keep this trend going for much longer.

Master of Consistency: Chez Reavie. Dating to last fall, he has now finished in the top 25 in 10 of his past 12 starts, including a playoff loss at the Phoenix Open. He followed that up with a tie for second at Pebble. 

Story You Might Have Missed: Adam Scott. After missing the cut at Pebble, the Australian is all the way down to 51st in the world. He’s not yet exempt into the U.S. Open – his five-year exemption for winning the 2013 Masters expired last year – but he will need to remain in the top 60 later this spring for a spot. 

Give These Guys a Medal: Bell’s playing partners. Somehow, Jim Knous (T-16) and Jimmy Stanger (T-20) both made the cut in Colombia, despite watching the third in the group slap it around like a 20-handicapper. They should be commended. 

How to Clap Back: Romo. Pulling double duty on the par-3 17th at Pebble Beach, Romo settled in for his bunker shot with his headset on and a microphone stuffed in his left pocket while CBS analyst Nick Faldo criticized his setup. Romo splashed out to 12 feet, grabbed the mic and said to Faldo, without missing a beat, “It’s a different kind of sand, Nick.”

Of course, the week wasn’t all bad for Faldo: He also made an ace on Jim Nantz’s (sick) backyard hole.

Initiated: Charlie Rymer. Making his PGA Tour Champions debut, the Golf Channel personality got a rude awakening to the senior circuit, finishing last in the 77-man field (and 39 shots back of winner Mark Calcavecchia) after a closing 87. These guys are good!

Blown Fantasy Pick of the Week: Gary Woodland. Flying high off a win in Phoenix, and with a tie for fifth in this event a year ago, Woodland was a good bet to continue his run of three consecutive top-15s. Instead, he crashed out with rounds of 69-72-73 to miss the cut. Sigh.

Genesis Open: Tee times, TV schedule, stats

By Golf Channel DigitalFebruary 12, 2018, 11:02 pm

The PGA Tour completes the West Coast swing with a trip to Riviera - and, yes, you-know-who is in the field. Here are the key stats and information for the Genesis Open. Click here for full-field tee times.

How to watch:

Thursday, Rd. 1: Golf Channel, 2-6PM ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Friday, Rd. 2: Golf Channel, 3-7PM ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Saturday, Rd. 3: Golf Channel, 2-3:30PM ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream; CBS, 4-7PM ET

Sunday, Rd. 4: Golf Channel, 1-2:30PM ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream; CBS, 3-6:30PM ET

Purse: $7.2 million ($1,296,000)

Course: Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California (par-71; 7,322 yards)

Defending champion: Dustin Johnson (-17) won by five, kicking off a run of three consecutive PGA Tour victories.

Notables in the field:

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods at the 2018 Farmers Insurance Open.

• Making his first start at the Genesis Open since 2006. Woods made his PGA Tour debut at Riviera in 1992.

• Tiger has played this tournament 11 times in his career and never won. This is the only PGA Tour event in which he has double-digit starts and zero victories.

• At the Farmers Insurance Open, Woods finished four rounds of even par or better for just the third time on the PGA Tour since his last victory – the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Dustin Johnson

• Johnson is a combined 49 under in this event over the last four years, 20 shots lower than any other player.

• DJ has finished first or second in all three of his PGA Tour starts this season.

• He has also held the 54-hole lead or co-lead in all three events.

Phil Mickelson

• Making his 101st worldwide start since his last win, the 2013 Open Championship.

• Last week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am represented Mickelson's seventh runner-up finish over that stretch.

• Mickelson is a two-time Genesis Open champion, winning in 2008 and 2009.

Rosaforte Report: Fitzgerald an All-Pro-Am champ

By Tim RosaforteFebruary 12, 2018, 9:59 pm

In this week's Rosaforte Reporte: Larry Fitzgerald gets his title, Tiger Woods mulls his upcoming schedule, Ted Potter Jr. comes out of horse country to win, and Phil Mickelson eyes his 43rd PGA Tour victory.

Larry Fitzgerald plays off a 10.6 index at Whisper Rock GC in Scottsdale, Arizona, which equated to a 13 handicap in the team portion of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The scouting report on the perennial All-Pro wideout and future Hall of Famer is that he sprays it off the tee but has 4-handicap's touch, accuracy and competitiveness when his ball is in play. That explains the 28 shots he cut Kevin Streelman in winning the pro-am portion of the competition at 41 under par.

While Fitzgerald played above his usual game, he didn’t win the Jack Lemmon Trophy given to the amateur that helped his pro the most. That award went in a final-round tiebreaker to Gordon Dean, the partner for Jonathan Randolph.

Another impressive performance worth noting among the pro athletes that competed this year was turned in by Justin Verlander, the ace of the World Series champion Houston Astros. Playing off a 4 handicap, Verlander cut Russell Knox 24 strokes in their third-place finish.

While the scores didn’t reflect it, Fitzgerald said he was completely out of his comfort zone and came away with a better sense of respect for the guys that win and play consistently at a high level. He called golf, “the hardest game out there.”

The story resonated in many ways. Before he became a tour pro, Streelman worked as a caddie at Whisper Rock in 2001-2002. Fitzgerald was the first African-American to win the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the first athlete since Dan Marino in 1988.

Streelman and Fitzgerald became friends through their memberships at “The Rock,” and Fitzgerald flew home to Arizona on Sunday night with the trophy in the seat beside him. Streelman said that Fitzgerald started playing golf less than five years ago. They hit it off as friends, with Streelman initially giving Fitzgerald two shots per hole and then one. “He’s just madly in love with the game,” Streelman said. “It’s a pretty cool story for both of us, especially Larry.”

Where will we next see Tiger after Genesis?

Tiger Woods needs reps. When and where they’ll come during the Florida Swing is still undetermined. Tiger’s long-time manager, Mark Steinberg, had “zero updates” for me in a text on Sunday night, adding, that the Woods' camp “will decide as time goes on.”

Woods has until Friday night to commit to his hometown event, the Honda Classic. In the past, he has committed early, giving the tournament’s executive director, Ken Kennerly, time to promote and prepare for Tiger’s appearances in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Woods played the best at PGA National in ’12, finishing T-2 after shooting 62 on Sunday to put a scare in Rory McIlroy. He was T-37 on the Champion course in ’13 and withdrew with back spasms in ’14.

Kennerly remains patient, figuring Tiger’s decision will be based on how he plays in the Genesis Open at Riviera, and how his back reacts to tournament competition. Committing to Honda would mean two-straight starts for Woods, after a cross-country flight.

In the mix for the first time is the Valspar Championship. Wood has not played Innisbrook since pairing with Kelly Kuehne in a mixed-team event in 1996. Tournament director Tracy West has Tiger on a “possibility list,” which is based on conversations she’s had with Steinberg. “It’s a possibility, but I don’t think it’s a great possibility,” West said. “At least it’s not a no.”

Horses, a wizard, and a Potter

Ocala, Florida, is known as horse country and is certainly a long way from the Monterey Peninsula and PyeongChang, South Korea. On Sunday, it became identified with both AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am champion Ted Potter Jr. and Olympic speed skaters Brittany Bowe, Erin Jackson and Joey Mantia.

Ocala is described as one of those towns where everybody knows everybody. Potter’s wife, Cheri, told me Monday that she went to school with Joey, and Bowe’s mother was her cheerleading coach. “Our house is in a horse neighborhood,” Cheri said. “There’s an equestrian park around the corner. The horses are intermixed with all of us.”

The connection to inline and ice-skating is renowned coach Renee Hildebrand, who is based in Ocala. Potter learned the game through his father, who worked on the grounds crew at a local course and came home one day with a club for his son, then barely old enough to walk.

A natural right-hander, Ted Jr. flipped the club over and started swinging left handed. With his father providing guidance, Potter grew up with one swing and became a mini-tour legend, winning his first PGA Tour title at The Greenbrier in 2012. Most of his practice is done at Golden Ocala Golf & Esquestrian Club, and his money games are played at a course connected to one of the retirement communities in the area. That’s where he was the Friday before winning at Pebble, playing for $16 a hole in a 20-man skins game.

Potter recently he went through his first swing change, doing it on his own with the help of caddie John Balmer. That made his victory even more remarkable, considering the way his swing held up at Pebble, and under the pressure of pursuers Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm.

His nickname, “The Wizard,” is obviously a takeoff on Harry Potter and was given to him because of the short-game magic he showed on the mini-tours - like his hole-out for birdie on the seventh hole Sunday.

“It’s his way,” Cheri said. “He doesn’t care how the others are doing it.”

Russell Knox once called Potter the most talented player he ever played with. The irony is that Potter is not a grinder that hits a lot of balls. “I have never been a hard worker,” he said in his closing news conference at Pebble Beach. “I mean I’m probably better than what I think I am. I’ve got to figure out how to keep that focus on trying to get better instead of just being where I’m at.”

Mickelson trending ahead of Genesis

At 47 years of age, Phil Mickelson got better with age during his first four stops of the California swing. He started with missed cut at the CareerBuilder Challenge. He shot 76-74 on the weekend at the Farmers Insurance Open to drop from T-9 to T-45. At the Waste Management Phoenix Open, he closed with three scores in the sixties to finish T-5. And at AT&T, he birdied 14, 16 and 17o n Sunday to shoot 67 and finish T-2.

Now he heads to his fifth-straight tournament at the Genesis Open, where he hopes to put it all together and win for the first time since the 2013 Open Championship. “That’s where Riviera comes in,” he said. “I can’t wait to get started.”

Power Rankings: 2018 Genesis Open

By Will GrayFebruary 12, 2018, 9:04 pm

The PGA Tour stays in California this week for the Genesis Open. A field of 144 players will tackle Riviera Country Club, which just last year hosted the U.S. Amateur.

Be sure to join the all-new Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge - including a new One & Done game offering - to compete for prizes and form your own leagues, and log on to www.playfantasygolf.com to submit your picks for this week's event.

Dustin Johnson won this event last year by five shots over Scott Brown and Thomas Pieters. Here are 10 names to watch in Pacific Palisades:

1. Dustin Johnson: The world No. 1 is a clear No. 1 in the power rankings this week. DJ has finished fourth or better six times in his last eight trips to Riviera, including four in a row. He won last year in a rout and is coming off a T-2 finish at Pebble Beach that somehow still feels like a disappointment.

2. Jordan Spieth: With Spieth, it's simply a matter of when he turns a corner with the putter. And that may have occurred during the final round at Pebble Beach, where he needed only 25 putts to salvage a top-20 finish. It may not seem like much, but he's opened prior floodgates with less. T-4 here in 2015.

3. Paul Casey: The Englishman quietly notched another top-10 finish at Pebble Beach, and he has now gone more than a year since his last missed cut with only two worldwide finishes outside the top 30 since this event last year. His consistency is underrated, but he may shine this week on a course where he lost in a playoff in 2015.

4. Justin Thomas: Thomas is making his fourth straight trip to Riviera as a pro, having finished no better than last year's T-39. Thomas played good enough to win two weeks ago in Phoenix but suffered through some unusually rough stretches. Still, a T-17 finish was a solid achievement given his colorful scorecards and served as his third top-25 in as many starts this year.

5. Rory McIlroy: McIlroy had a hiccup last week in his U.S. debut while teamed with his dad, but there's reason to think he'll write the ship at Riviera where he finished T-20 in his tournament debut two years ago. McIlroy was 40 under over his first eight competitive rounds before a frustrating backslide on the fickle greens of the Monterey Peninsula. Granted, the greens this week won't be much less fickle.

6. Tommy Fleetwood: The reigning Race to Dubai champ is making his tournament debut, as well as his first start in the U.S. since the PGA Championship. But he's picked up right where he left off last year, with three straight top-6 finishes to open 2018 including a victory against a stacked field in Abu Dhabi.

7. Matt Kuchar: Kuchar has been his usual reliable self in recent weeks, highlighted by a T-5 finish two weeks ago in Phoenix, and he has been a staple at Riviera for more than a decade. The veteran's record here includes a T-8 finish two years ago, one of five top-25 finishes he has compiled in L.A. since 2008.

8. Phil Mickelson: With the West Coast Swing on its final leg, there's one last chance to back a suddenly-surging Mickelson. Fresh off back-to-back top-5 finishes for the first time since 2013, Mickelson returns to a course where he won in back-to-back years (2008-09) and also finished second in 2007 and 2012.

9. Marc Leishman: The Aussie is coming off a career year in 2017, and he already has a pair of top-10 finishes to his credit this year. Leishman is making his ninth straight start at Riviera, where he has missed the cut two of the last three years but also added a T-5 finish in 2016 among a trio of top-20 results.

10. Adam Scott: If there was ever a week where Scott might end his surprising downturn, this is it. A missed cut at Pebble Beach only highlighted his putting woes, but Riviera is a track that rewards elite ball-striking the likes of which the Aussie usually delivers. Look no further than his record here since 2012: T-17, T-10, T-2, T-11.

R&A chief on distance: 'We have probably crossed that line'

By Will GrayFebruary 12, 2018, 6:16 pm

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers has officially joined his USGA counterpart in raising an eyebrow over recent increases in distance among the game's best players.

Speaking on a media conference call Monday, Slumbers echoed prior statements from USGA chief executive Mike Davis who has proclaimed that recent gains in distance are leading to subsequent cost increases tied to a golf course's "footprint."

"Our 2002 joint statement of principles put a line in the sand, or purported to put a line in the sand," Slumbers said. "I think our view is when you start to look at this data now, that we have probably crossed that line in the sand and that a serious discussion is now needed on where we go. And it is a multi-faceted matter. It's extremely complex."

Slumbers explained that the R&A and USGA will publish findings from a joint study on distance in the coming weeks, and that the study will include a "statement" from the two organizations on the topic. According to Slumbers, the data contained in the study has raised "serious concern" for both the R&A and USGA.

"We had talked for a number of years about slow creep, and this is a little bit more than a slow creep," Slumbers said. "It's actually quite a big jump."

