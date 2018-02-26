Getty Images

POY Thomas even better in 2018? ... 'Yeah'

By Ryan LavnerFebruary 26, 2018, 1:16 am

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Armed with an Eskimo Joe’s cooler in his left hand, Rickie Fowler waited behind PGA National’s 18th green for a karmic celebration.

About an hour earlier, Fowler hit the road with girlfriend Allison Stokke and drove an exit south on the Turnpike. It was nearly the identical, 25-minute drive that Thomas made last year, when he missed the cut at the Honda Classic but returned in time to congratulate Fowler.

Now, it was Fowler’s turn to return the favor, after Thomas prevailed in a playoff over Luke List.

“It’s cool to be able to do this for each other,” Fowler said. “He’s playing all right. It’s been a good little stretch for the last two years.”

A good little stretch, indeed – this was Thomas’ seventh victory in his last 31 starts. That torrid stretch has not only vaulted him to the top of the list of Masters favorites – again – but into the PGA Tour record books, becoming just the third player in the past 30 years with eight Tour titles before the age of 25.

Asked if he believes he’s playing better than last season, Thomas replied: “Yeah, I do. I feel very confident in pretty much every part of my game right now. I feel like my game is in a very good spot at the moment.”

After that five-win season, Thomas consulted his peers (including pal Jordan Spieth) on how to manage expectations for the following year, how to avoid suffering a letdown.

Thomas kept rolling last fall with a win in Korea, but this spring he admitted to feeling some stress, rattling off three consecutive top-20s but coming undone with a poor stretch of holes each weekend.

“This definitely takes the pressure off me,” said Thomas, who leapfrogged Spieth to become the third-ranked player in the world.

“I’ve been happy with how consistent I’ve been, but without any wins, I’m constantly being reminded. It’s nice to get it a little bit off my back.”

Thomas has built his reputation on being a birdie machine and one of the Tour’s most explosive players, his awesome power belying his bite-sized frame. But these past six months have proved he’s not all flash. To win the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, he conquered one of the most difficult closing stretches in golf. To win the CJ Cup in Korea, he fought through exhaustion to knock off a red-hot Marc Leishman.

And then there was the test this week at PGA National, annually ranked as one of the most difficult regular-season stops on Tour. All week players contended with gusty winds that brought the Champion Course’s myriad hazards into play, and with sand-filled greens that made chipping and putting a guessing game.

Thomas ranks 125th on Tour in driving accuracy, but he never took a penalty stroke this week.

“He just didn’t make any mistakes,” said his father/swing coach, Mike Thomas. “Out here there’s a triple behind every swing. He just didn’t make that mistake.”

But conservative play wasn’t what won him this title. Thomas stuffed a wedge on 13 for birdie. He went flag-hunting again on 16. And after laying up on 18 following a drive into the right rough, he stiffed a 117-yard gap wedge that was enough to force a playoff with List.

On the first extra hole, List went right off the tee and then left with his approach, up against the grandstand. Even with his opponent out of position, Thomas didn’t change his plans. He grabbed 5-wood, needing 239 yards to cover the front and 259 to the flag.

It was getting so dark that Thomas couldn’t follow his ball in the air, so he looked at the pond fronting the green, waiting to see if there was a splash.

“I knew as long as I didn’t completely whiff it, I was going to get it over the water where I was looking,” he said.

His shot landed on the green and rolled out to 40 feet, setting up a two-putt birdie for the victory.

“You can’t really play defensive,” Fowler said. “I know JT isn’t scared to win. He was taking the chance. Sometimes you’ve got to take the chance of securing the win for yourself. The wins out here, they’re not given to you. You’ve got to earn them, and JT has earned quite a few over the past 18 months.”

The party Sunday night at The Woods Jupiter won’t get too rowdy – both Thomas and Fowler are playing in the Seminole Pro-Member on Monday morning, followed by a 2 p.m. flight to Mexico for next week’s World Golf Championships event.

“We’ll celebrate a little,” Fowler said. “It’s obviously a satisfying win for him. I know how it feels.”

Tucked in Fowler’s cooler was a special bottle of beer, but neither player would divulge the details of their inside joke.

“Maybe we can keep this little thing going,” Fowler said. “I just need him to miss the cut next year.”

The way Thomas has been rolling, Fowler shouldn’t count on it.

Article Tags: 2018 Honda Classic, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler

Getty Images

Both in contention, Thomas hears 'crickets' from Woods

By Ryan LavnerFebruary 26, 2018, 1:36 am

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Tiger Woods has become a friend, confidant and something of an adviser for Justin Thomas.

Whenever Thomas has been in contention in his young career, Woods has often texted him advice or good luck on the eve of the final round.

That wasn’t the case Saturday night after the third round of the Honda Classic.

“Got crickets last night,” Thomas said, laughing.

That’s because Woods was in contention, too, beginning the final round seven shots off the lead.

“I knew he had one thing in mind, and we both had the same thing in mind,” Thomas said. “I thought that was pretty funny.”

Thomas added that he was “very impressed” with Woods’ 12th-place finish at PGA National.

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, PGA Tour, Honda Classic

Getty Images

Burns impresses Woods, earns spot into Valspar

By Randall MellFebruary 26, 2018, 1:34 am

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Sam Burns won more than a spot at the Valspar Championship with his tie for seventh playing on a sponsor exemption at the Honda Classic this week.

He won the respect of Tiger Woods.

Burns, less than a year out of LSU, where he won the Jack Nicklaus Award the best collegiate player in the land, put up a 2-under-par 68 in Sunday’s final round. That was two shots better than Woods, his playing competitor.

“He played beautifully,” Woods said. “Top-10 is big for him because it gets him into Tampa, next official start, full-field event. He's trying to build momentum and build his exempt status. Today and this week was a big step for him.”

Burns had never played with Woods before. He had never even met him until they shook hands on the first tee.

“I don't hardly remember hitting the first tee shot,” Burns said. “I kind of blacked out.”

Burns striped his first tee shot down the middle.

“I don't even remember feeling the club in my hands,” he said. “It was like everything was numb. But, thank gosh, that was the first time I hit that fairway all week.”

Burns birdied that first hole alongside Woods.

The larger thrill for Burns might have been walking down the first fairway side-by-side with Woods, engaging the star in a conversation.

“I kind of wanted to break the ice,” Burns said. “That was kind of the plan.”

Burns said Woods was encouraging.

“We just kind of talked small talk,” Burns said. “I asked him a little bit how he likes to fish, spearfishing.”

Burns, who is 13th on the Web.com Tour money list, is trying to play his way on to the PGA Tour. The top-10 earns him a spot at the Valspar Championship in two weeks.

Burns was asked shortly after finishing his round how many text messages were on his phone.

“Four-hundred and forty-eight,” he said.

Article Tags: Sam Burns, Tiger Woods, 2018 Honda Classic

Getty Images

JT helps eject fan for loudly rooting against him

By Ryan LavnerFebruary 26, 2018, 1:29 am

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Justin Thomas said that some of the comments that fans made last week at Riviera were “completely unacceptable.”

On Sunday at the Honda Classic, Thomas took matters into his own hands.

While walking up to the 16th tee, tied for the lead, Thomas heard a fan yell in his direction: “I hope you hit it in the water!”

Thomas looked back at the spectator but didn’t say anything.

After Thomas ripped a long iron into the fairway, the same fan began shouting for the shot to get into the bunker.

“I was like, OK, I’ve had enough,” Thomas said afterward. “I just turned around and asked who it was, and he didn’t want to say anything, now that I had actually acknowledged him. So he got to leave a couple holes early.

“I don’t want to kick someone out just to kick them out. It’s just so inappropriate. We’re out here trying to win a tournament. … Just because you’re standing behind the ropes doesn’t mean that you can – I don’t care how much I dislike somebody, I’m never going to wish that kind of stuff upon them.

“I felt it was inappropriate, so he had to go home.”

On-course microphones picked up Thomas telling the fan, "Who said that? Was it you? Enjoy your day, you're done." 

Fan behavior was a hot topic leading into Honda week, with the Bear Trap party tent almost directly over the tee on 17. Tournament officials increased security on that hole and around the course.

Article Tags: Justin Thomas, PGA Tour, Honda Classic, Fan Behavior

Getty Images

JT jokes after R-rated celebration: 'Please don't fine me'

By Ryan LavnerFebruary 26, 2018, 1:19 am

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Even amateur lip-readers could make out what Justin Thomas said after holing his 3-foot putt to win the Honda Classic.

“Let’s go!” Thomas said. “(Expletive) yeah, baby!”

Asked about it afterward, Thomas said sheepishly: “I didn’t know that was obviously going to be on TV or I wouldn’t have said it. Please don’t fine me very much, PGA Tour.”

But the emotion – and the expletive – was understandable, given the challenging conditions all week at PGA National.

Thomas prevailed over Luke List after making birdie on the first playoff hole, in fading daylight.

“Obviously it wasn’t out of frustration or anything,” Thomas said. “I didn’t know that was on TV, so I apologize to everybody that heard it.”

Article Tags: Justin Thomas, PGA Tour, Honda Classic, PGA National

