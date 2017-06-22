Thornberry, McNealy among PING All-Americans

The Golf Coaches Association of America announced the first, second and third PING All-America teams along with the honorable mentions. Here is the complete list:
First Team
Sam Burns, LSU
Wyndham Clark, Oregon
Patrick Martin, Vanderbilt
Maverick McNealy, Stanford
Dylan Meyer, Illinois
Collin Morikawa, California
John Oda, UNLV
Jimmy Stanger, Virginia
Braden Thornberry, Ole Miss
Will Zalatoris, Wake Forest
Second Team
Sean Crocker, Southern California
Jared du Toit, Arizona State
Doug Ghim, Texas
Nick Hardy, Illinois
Rico Hoey, Southern California
Chandler Phillips, Texas A&M
Matthias Schwab, Vanderbilt
Alejandro Tosti, Florida
Dylan Wu, Northwestern
Norman Xiong, Oregon
Third Team
Dawson Armstrong, Lipscomb
Cameron Champ, Texas A&M
Cristobal Del Solar, Florida State
Theo Humphrey, Vanderbilt
Matthew Perrine, Baylor
Doc Redman, Clemson
Scottie Scheffler, Texas
Greyson Sigg, Georgia
Justin Suh, Southern California
Sahith Theegala, Pepperdine
Honorable Mention
John Augenstein, Vanderbilt
Shintaro Ban, UNLV
Derek Bard, Virginia
Zach Bauchou, Oklahoma State
Andrej Bevins, New Mexico
Brad Dalke, Oklahoma
Cooper Dossey, Baylor
Harry Ellis, Florida State
Luis Gagne, LSU
Ben Griffin, North Carolina
Ryan Gronlund, Oregon
Blaine Hale, Oklahoma
Gavin Hall, Texas
Chase Hanna, Kansas
Grant Hirschman, Oklahoma
Ian Holt, Kent State
Sam Horsfield, Florida
Viktor Hovland, Oklahoma State
Franklin Huang, Stanford
Peter Kim, Army
Max McGreevy, Oklahoma
Cole Miller, Penn State
Kyle Mueller, Michigan
Bryson Nimmer, Clemson
Zachary Olsen, Oklahoma State
Mason Overstreet, Arkansas
Kyler Tate, UCF
Kristoffer Ventura, Oklahoma State
Nick Voke, Iowa State
Thomas Walsh, Virginia
David Wicks, Jacksonville
Carson Young, Clemson