Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 prize money: Full payout from $9.9 million purse

The winner of this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge will walk away from Colonial

$1,782,000 richer and with 500 FedExCup points.

Of course, that’s not the only thing on the line. There’s a trifecta of players atop the leaderboard — Eric Cole, Mac Meissner and Alex Smalley — who are seeking their first-ever Tour win. Then there’s reigning U.S. Open champ J.J. Spaun who is attempting to build confidence before teeing off at Shinnecock Hills.

Here’s how the purse pays out for the 75 players who made the cut in Fort Worth, Texas.

Charles Schwab Challenge - Final Rd The final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge is underway at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas.