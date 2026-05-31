Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 prize money: Full payout from $9.9 million purse
Published May 31, 2026 10:02 AM
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Charles Schwab Challenge, third round
Highlight and best shots from the third round of the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.
The winner of this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge will walk away from Colonial
$1,782,000 richer and with 500 FedExCup points.
Of course, that’s not the only thing on the line. There’s a trifecta of players atop the leaderboard — Eric Cole, Mac Meissner and Alex Smalley — who are seeking their first-ever Tour win. Then there’s reigning U.S. Open champ J.J. Spaun who is attempting to build confidence before teeing off at Shinnecock Hills.
Here’s how the purse pays out for the 75 players who made the cut in Fort Worth, Texas.
The final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge is underway at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas.
- WIN: $1.782 million
- 2: $1.0791 million
- 3: $683,100
- 4: $485,100
- 5: $405,900
- 6: $358,875
- 7: $334,125
- 8: $309,375
- 9: $289,575
- 10: $269,775
- 11: $249,975
- 12: $230,175
- 13: $210,375
- 14: $190,575
- 15: $180,675
- 16: $170,775
- 17: $160,875
- 18: $150,975
- 19: $141,075
- 20: $131,175
- 21: $121,275
- 22: $111,375
- 23: $103,455
- 24: $95,535
- 25: $87,615
- 26: $79,695
- 27: $76,725
- 28: $73,755
- 29: $70,785
- 30: $67,815
- 31: $65,845
- 32: $61,875
- 33: $58,905
- 34: $56,430
- 35: $53,955
- 36: $51,480
- 37: $49,005
- 38: $47,025
- 39: $45,045
- 40: $43,065
- 41: $41,085
- 42: $39,105
- 43: $37,125
- 44: $35,145
- 45: $33,165
- 46: $31,185
- 47: $29,205
- 48: $27,621
- 49: $26,235
- 50: $25,443
- 51: $24,849
- 52: $24,255
- 53: $23,859
- 54: $23,463
- 55: $23,265
- 56: $23,067
- 57: $22,869
- 58: $22,671
- 59: $22,473
- 60: $22,275
- 61: $22,077
- 62: $21,879
- 63: $21,681
- 64: $21,483
- 65: $21,285
- 66: $21,087
- 67: $20,889
- 68: $20,691
- 69: $20,493
- 70: $20,295
- 71: $20,097
- 72: $19,899
- 73: $19,701
- 74: $19,503
- 75: $19,305