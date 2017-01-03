News & Opinion

Bubba goes pink, with more ball colors to come

By

Doug Ferguson
January 3, 2017, 4:36 pm

RSS

KAPALUA, Hawaii – Bubba Watson gazed toward the blue Pacific on the first tee at Kapalua and unleashed a big drive with his pink golf ball.

Next up likely will be a lime green ball.

The two-time Masters champion is even thinking of a two-tone ball.

''If we're going to challenge ourselves, let's challenge ourselves to make something that's really off the wall, that's still playable,'' Watson said. ''Companies I want to be with are ones that let me have an influence and let me in on the decision-making.''

That company is South Korea-based Volvik, with whom Watson signed a multiyear deal. The Volvik ball mainly has been used on the LPGA in recent years, and Watson represents its first big player on the PGA Tour.

SBS Tournament of Champions: Articles, photos and videos

Watson said he initiated the interest after watching the World Long Drive Championship in which the finalists used colored Volvik balls. He previously heard about it from Craig Stadler during the Champions Dinner at the Masters.

''They used a pink one and they used an orange one,'' Watson said. ''I was watching this, and I'd never looked at the company. So I Googled the website, I looked at it, and read about. It's a small company. You can't just come out here and just start boasting and spending advertising dollars and things, because you'll hurt your company real fast. ... They're doing things differently, and that's how I noticed them.''

Watson said it wasn't long after the Long Drive that he acquired some Volvik golf balls to give them a try. He also asked his caddie, Ted Scott, to experiment with them. He tried the S3 model – ''it was pretty cool to watch it fly,'' he said – and eventually settled on the S4.

Watson also will use a white ball, which Volvik calls the ''Blue Pearl'' because it has a hint of blue when slightly rotated. Early reports out of South Korea said that Watson wanted to play a green ball at the Masters, which is not entirely true.

''It's not the same green,'' he said.

Watson has always been about color, even the year he wore all white the first time he won the Masters. He had Ping make a hot pink shaft for his driver, and then the club head in pink, which he used to raise money for charity.

He thinks colored golf balls, which haven't been in style on the PGA Tour in 30 years, could help in other ways.

''You talk about growing the game, why would you not want people to have more fun, make the game more fun, interesting and creative?'' Watson said. ''Same thing that Ping let me do with a pink driver.''

Watson said he wants to talk to the USGA about using a different colored ball on different holes, though that would be unlikely. The USGA has a ''Conforming Golf Ball List'' in which each ball is listed separately, sometimes based on the markings. Carter Rich, the USGA's director of equipment rules and conformance, said each ball color would be a separate listing. As long as the PGA Tour adopts the ''One Ball Condition,'' Watson would have to stick with the same color for an entire round.

Article Tags: 

Bubba Watson, 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions, Volvik

 

Ferguson is the national golf writer for The Associated Press.

 

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Day's goal for '17: Wants to 'go a full year' at No. 1
Don't expect less golf despite risk of overexposure
Spieth-DJ, Day-Reed paired at Kapalua
Ko makes changes to 'take ownership' of swing
PXG signs Ko, Lang, Christina Kim, O'Toole

Trending

Report: McIlroy to play Callaway clubs, Titleist ball
Woods welcomes Day to the 'Nike Golf Club'
Adams: Rory mixing and matching his equipment
It's official: World No. 1 Day to wear Nike apparel
Woods becomes lead designer on Jackson Park and Shore Resort
Trump boots biographer from Palm Beach course
Social Snapshots: December 2016
PXG signs Ko, Lang, Christina Kim, O'Toole
You Oughta Know: Day returns, Spieth defends at TOC
Adams: Pick the right ball for your game
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.