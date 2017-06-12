Equipment Insider

What's in the bag: FedEx St. Jude winner Berger

Golf Channel Digital
June 12, 2017, 12:55 pm

Daniel Berger successfully defended his title at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Here's what's in his bag.

Driver: Callaway GBB Epic (10.5 degrees), with Fujikura Pro Tour Spec 53X shaft

Fairway wood: Callaway GBB Epic (15 degrees), with UST Mamiya Elements Chrome 7F5T shaft

Irons: Callaway Apex CF 16 (3-4), Apex Pro 16 (5), MB 1 (6-PW), with True Temper Project X 6.5 shafts

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (50, 56, 58 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Odyssey Versa 2-Ball prototype

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft

What's in the Bag, Daniel Berger, 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

