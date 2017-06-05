Equipment Insider

What's in the bag: Memorial winner Dufner

Golf Channel Digital
June 5, 2017, 10:23 am

Jason Dufner overcame a third-round 77 to win his fifth career PGA Tour title at the Memorial Tournament. Here's what's in his bag.

Driver: Titleist 917D2 (10.5 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Yellow 6.5 shaft

Fairway woods: Callaway X2 Hot (15 degrees), with Aldila Tour Blue 75 TX shaft; Titleist 915F (21 degrees), with Aldila Rogue Silver 80 TX shaft

Irons: Titleist 716 AP2 (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue AMT S400 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (52, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper DG Spinner shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura 5S

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

What's in the Bag, Jason Dufner, 2017 Memorial Tournament

