Equipment Insider

What's in the bag: The Players winner Kim

By

Golf Channel Digital
May 15, 2017, 2:43 pm

RSS

Si Woo Kim on Sunday became the youngest winner in the history of The Players Championship. Here's what's in his bag:

Driver: TaylorMade M1 2017 (8.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana Tensei CK Blue TX shaft

Fairway woods: TaylorMade M1 2017 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage Dual-Core TiNi 80 TX shaft; (19 degrees), with Matrix Speed Rulz Type C 80TX shaft

Irons: TaylorMade P770 (3, 4), P750 Tour Proto (5-9), with KBS Tour-V 125 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (48, 54, 60 degrees), with KBS Tour-V 120 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron for Titleist 009M prototype

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Article Tags: 

Si Woo Kim, 2017 The Players Championship, What's in the Bag

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Monday Scramble: TPC Sawgrass puts on a show
Discomfort zone: Kim tames Sawgrass for Players title
Poulter takes issue with Chamblee’s comments
Chamblee: Poulter 'clearly did not play to win'
McIlroy's MRI shows recurrence of rib injury

Trending

Singh's caddie quits, says 'don't ask for details'
Poulter takes issue with Chamblee’s comments
Due to injury, McIlroy turns his back on new bride
Players champ Kim still has to fulfill military service
Mattress king: Oosthuizen travels with his own mattress
Kim becomes youngest Players champ in history
Watch: Cabrera Bello makes albatross at 16th
Top Photos of the Week: May 14, 2017
You Oughta Know: Sergio could join Tiger
Thomas shoots most bizarre 71 you'll ever see
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.