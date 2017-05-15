What's in the bag: The Players winner Kim

Si Woo Kim on Sunday became the youngest winner in the history of The Players Championship. Here's what's in his bag:

Driver: TaylorMade M1 2017 (8.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana Tensei CK Blue TX shaft

Fairway woods: TaylorMade M1 2017 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage Dual-Core TiNi 80 TX shaft; (19 degrees), with Matrix Speed Rulz Type C 80TX shaft

Irons: TaylorMade P770 (3, 4), P750 Tour Proto (5-9), with KBS Tour-V 125 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (48, 54, 60 degrees), with KBS Tour-V 120 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron for Titleist 009M prototype

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x