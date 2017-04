Wesley Bryan won his first PGA Tour title Sunday at Harbour Town. Take a look inside his bag.

Driver: Callaway GBB Epic (8.5 degrees)

Fairway Wood: Callaway GBB Epic (13.5 degrees)

Hybrid: Callaway Apex (18 degrees)

Irons: Callaway Apex Pro 16 (4-PW)

Wedges: Callaway MD3 Milled (50, 54 degrees), Mack Daddy Forged (58 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey Metal-X Milled #2

Ball: Chrome Soft X