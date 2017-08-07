Equipment Insider

What's in the Bag: WGC-Bridgestone winner Matsuyama

By

Golf Channel Digital
August 7, 2017, 2:28 pm

Hideki Matsuyama won for the third time this season on the PGA Tour at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. Have a look inside his bag:

Driver: Callaway Great Big Bertha (9 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD TP-8 TX shaft

Fairway wood: TaylorMade M2 2017 (15 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-9 TX shaft

Hybrid: Honma TW727 U19, with Graphite Design DI-115 X Hybrid shaft

Irons: Srixon Z 945 (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Tour Issue shafts

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Forged (52, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Tour Issue shafts

Putter: TaylorMade TP Collection Mullen prototype

Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

