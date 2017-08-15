Power Rankings: 2017 Wyndham Championship

The PGA Tour remains in the Tar Heel State this week for the Wyndham Championship. A field of 156 players will tackle Sedgefield Country Club in the final event of the 2016-17 regular season.

Si Woo Kim won this event last year by five shots over Luke Donald. Here are 10 names to watch in Greensboro:

1. Webb Simpson: Simpson earned his maiden win here back in 2011 and he named his daughter after the tournament's title sponsor. He'll be a fan favorite playing close to home for the second straight week, and after top-40 finishes in each of his last five starts he heads to a course where he has finished T-6 or better twice in the last three years.

2. Kevin Kisner: Kisner could suffer a major letdown after his close call at Quail Hollow, but it's more likely that the Bermuda grass specialist thrives once again. Kisner finished T-8 at Sedgefield in 2014 and T-10 last year, and his win earlier this year at Colonial demonstrated his ability to play well amid cozy confines.

3. Bill Haas: Haas is a staple at this event, having played in college at nearby Wake Forest, and he boasts a record that includes five straight finishes of T-22 or better. He nearly won this event in 2014 before an errant tee shot on the final hole doomed his chances, and he's a good bet to be on the leaderboard again come Sunday.

4. Ryan Moore: Moore missed part of the summer with an injury, but now he returns to the site of his first PGA Tour win back in 2009. He also tied for 10th at Sedgefield two years ago, and his T-13 finish last week at the PGA shows that the injury that led to his withdrawal from the U.S. Open is officially a thing of the past.

5. Henrik Stenson: The Swede was a late addition to this event, and he'll return to a course where he has one withdrawal and a pair of missed cuts in three prior appearances. But Stenson should improve on that record considerably this week given the strength of the field and the fact that he has four top-10 finishes in his last five worldwide starts.

6. Bud Cauley: Cauley stuck around at Quail Hollow to see his friend and former teammate Justin Thomas lift the trophy, and he'll hope to follow in his footsteps this week. Cauley has two top-10 finishes this year, including a T-3 finish back in 2012, and after battling injury issues he is now playing some of the best golf of his career, including three top-35 finishes over his last four starts.

7. Byeong-Hun An: An let one get away earlier this year in Phoenix, but he continues to create chances as he looks for his first win on the PGA Tour. That included a brief stay on the early leaderboard at Quail Hollow, where he finished T-28, and An has six top-30 finishes in his last 10 starts. He also finished T-18 in 2015 in his Sedgefield debut.

8. Jason Dufner: Dufner's ball-striking prowess is well-established, and it was on full display earlier this year when he won the Memorial. He has added a T-14 finish at The Open since, and Dufner has finished inside the top 25 twice in his last three trips to Greensboro, including a T-22 finish last year.

9. Chad Campbell: Campbell has been one of the Tour's best this season at finding fairways and greens, which should bode well for the cozy confines of Sedgefield. He tied for fourth here back in 2012 and has notched five top-20 finishes over his last eight starts dating back to May.

10. Chris Stroud: After breaking through for his first career win, Stroud held a share of the lead heading into the final nine holes of the PGA Championship before finishing T-9. The veteran is playing loose and playing well, and now he heads to a course with which he's familiar at an event that gave him one of his first starts as a pro.