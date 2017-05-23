2017 U.S. Open sectional qualifying results

U.S. Open sectional qualifying is underway. Twelve 36-hole sectional qualifiers are being contested, with two international sites, in Japan and England, and 10 more in the U.S. For local qualifying results, click here.
The process began with 9,485 players attempting to qualify for the Erin Hills Golf Course event this summer.
The U.S. Open will be held June 15-18 in Erin, Wis.
(a) amateur
May 22, 2017
Ono Golf Club
Ono City, Japan
Satoshi Kodaira, (-11) 64-69=133
Yusaku Miyazato, (-7) 66-71=137
Chan Kim, (-7) 69-68=137
Shugo Imahira, (-7) 68-69=137