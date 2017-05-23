Golf Central Blog

2017 U.S. Open sectional qualifying results

Golf Channel Digital
May 23, 2017, 9:46 am

U.S. Open sectional qualifying is underway. Twelve 36-hole sectional qualifiers are being contested, with two international sites, in Japan and England, and 10 more in the U.S. For local qualifying results, click here.

The process began with 9,485 players attempting to qualify for the Erin Hills Golf Course event this summer.

The U.S. Open will be held June 15-18 in Erin, Wis.

May 22, 2017
Ono Golf Club
Ono City, Japan

Satoshi Kodaira, (-11) 64-69=133
Yusaku Miyazato, (-7) 66-71=137
Chan Kim, (-7) 69-68=137
Shugo Imahira, (-7) 68-69=137

 

2017 U.S. Open



