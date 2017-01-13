Austin leads Diamond Resorts after 59 on Day 1

Justin Thomas wasn't the only guy to shoot golf's magic number this week. Woody Austin leads the Diamond Resorts Invitational after carding a 59 on Friday ... unknowingly. Here's the lowdown after Round 1 from Tranquilo Golf Club at Four Seasons in Orlando, Fla.

Leaderboard: Woody Austin (+43), Joe Durant (+34), Brandt Jobe (+33), Kenny Perry (+32), Tommy Armour III (+29), Paul Broadhurst (+29), Colin Montgomerie (+29)



What it means: The 52-year-old Austin, who has three Champions Tour wins to his name, will now try to hang on to his big lead with two rounds left to play and plenty of firepower in the chase.

Round of the day: It may not have been during an official PGA Tour Champions event, as the Diamond Resorts Invitational is considered part of the Challenge Season, but Austin impressed nonetheless with 10 birdies and an eagle in his 12-under 59, which added up to 43 points in the modified Stableford scoring format in which an eagle is worth six points, birdie is worth three points, par is worth one point, bogey is worth zero, and double bogey or worse is worth minus-2.

Best of the rest: While Austin obviously set the standard, there are fourteen players within 17 points of the leader after Round 1. Among those in the hunt are big names like Perry, Armour, Montgomerie, Mark Calcavecchia, John Daly and Lexi Thompson.

Biggest disappointment: Brittany Lincicome is a two-time LPGA major champion, but she currently sits in dead last after 18 holes at Tranquilo Golf Club. Lincicome finished the front nine at even par but struggled down the stretch, dropping five shots in her final four holes to finish at +16.

Quote of the day: "I didn't know it was a par-71 so when I walked off the last green I thought I shot 60. Everybody goes, 'No, it's a par-71.' So, ah, cool." - Austin, admitting he didn't realize he had shot 59 until after his round.