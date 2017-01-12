Ball to the wall: Thomas has spot in mind for 59 ball

HONOLULU – Every time that Justin Thomas wins an event his father, Mike, saves the golf ball he used and puts it in a display case.

With events stretching back to Thomas' junior days, that case now includes 129 golf balls, including one from last week’s SBS Tournament of Champions, which he won by three strokes to begin the year.

On Thursday at the Sony Open, Thomas opened his week with a 59 to become the seventh player to shoot a sub-60 round on the PGA Tour.

Since he hasn’t won the Sony Open, yet, where will his golf ball from Thursday end up? “Probably put it in that rack; it will be somewhere,” he smiled.