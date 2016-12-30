Golf Central Blog

Begay on Tiger: 'I expect him to win' in 2017

Golf Channel Digital
December 30, 2016, 6:50 pm

After a positive return at the Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods is riding into 2017 with some momentum.

Count good buddy (and Golf Channel/NBC analyst) Notah Begay among those expecting big things from Woods in the new year.

"I expect him to win, and I expect him to have at least one win next year based upon what I've seen,” Begay told Reuters. “It's just a matter of getting some more tournament rounds. I'm not going to say it's going to happen early in the year but I think you should expect to see Tiger peak during the spring time."

Woods' 2017 schedule is still a mystery. He has committed to the Genesis Open at Riviera, a tournament that now benefits his foundation. Woods made his first pro start at Riviera as an amateur in 1992, but he hasn't played at the historic course since 2006.

He could begin the year at Torrey Pines, three weeks before the Genesis Open. There are also possible starts in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Regardless of where he starts the season, Begay said Woods' successful return at the Hero is a step in the right direction after 16 months away recovering from two back surgeries.

“I'm not going to say there was perfect execution across the board but, for the most part, the shots you would want to have and the outcomes you would expect from a world-class player were all right there."

Tiger Woods, Notah Begay

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

