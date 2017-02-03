Golf Central Blog

Brandel: Tiger's swing causing 'further harm'

February 3, 2017

One day after calling Tiger Woods “the oldest 41-year-old in the history of the game,” Brandel Chamblee was back on Golf Central on Friday, fielding questions about Woods’ overnight withdrawal from the Dubai Desert Classic.

As perhaps expected, Chamblee zeroed in Woods’ golf swing and what he sees as the relationship between Tiger’s game and his ailing back.

“There’s trends here: surgery, followed by rehab, followed by re-injury,” Chamblee said. “So it’s clear to me that he’s causing himself further harm with his golf swing.

Omega Dubai Desert Classic: Articles, photos and videos

“A lot of people will argue – is it his obsession with special forces-type workouts? Is it his obsession with this ever-changing technique? Which one is the greater enemy of these injuries?

“But it’s pretty clear to me that the one commonality is the golf swing hasn’t changed. He continues to re-injure himself. So in my opinion, he needs to change his golf swing before he’s ever going to have a sustained period of health as it relates to his game.”

Chamblee went on to list some of the greatest what-ifs history of the golf – including, “What if Tiger Woods never changed his swing?” – before nonetheless acknowledging Tiger as “already the greatest player this game has ever seen.”

“Maybe this is the end of his career,” Chamblee said, later adding, “We’ve been blessed to have him in this game. We’d love to see him for another 10 years, but I just don’t see it if he doesn’t change his golf swing.”

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

