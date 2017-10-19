Golf Central Blog

'Burnt out' Day didn't know 'how to handle' No. 1

By

Will Gray
October 19, 2017, 9:14 am

RSS

As he nears the end of one of the more difficult years of his career, Jason Day has taken time to look back on where things went wrong in 2017.

Day began the year ranked No. 1 in the world, and he stated a goal at the SBS Tournament of Champions in January to retain the top spot for the entire calendar year. But things have not gone as planned for the Aussie, who has not won a tournament since The Players Championship 17 months ago.

Day lost the top spot to Dustin Johnson in February, and he entered this week's CJ Cup at Nine Bridges ranked No. 9 in the world, his lowest standing since June 2015. A significant portion of Day's struggles related to his mother's health battle and lung cancer surgery in the spring, but he also told reporters in South Korea that part of the equation was his inability to shoulder the burden of No. 1 after taking over the top spot in March 2016.

The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges: Articles, photos and videos

Full-field scores from the The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges

"I think I was a little burnt out from 2015 and 2016," Day said. "I did not know how to handle being No. 1 at that time. The next time I get there, I will handle it a little bit differently."

Day lost a playoff to Billy Horschel at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May, but his year has featured few other memorable results. A chance for redemption at the PGA Championship quickly vanished with a quadruple bogey on the last hole of his third round, and Day surprised many with a caddie switch the following month.

Day challenged at last month's BMW Championship in his first event with Luke Reardon on the bag, and an opening-round 68 left him five shots behind Justin Thomas in South Korea in his first stroke-play start of the new season. With his mother's health stabilized and his game improving, he remains optimistic that he'll get another crack at the top spot sooner rather than later.

"Now, I'm able to focus back on golf," Day said. "Hopefully the distractions that I've had on the golf course and off the golf course can go away, and I can start focusing on getting back to climbing back to No. 1."

Article Tags: 

Jason Day, 2017 CJ Cup

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Two eagles fuel 63 for CJ Cup leader Thomas
Thomas races to three-stroke lead in South Korea
Garcia shoots 66 at Andalucia Valderrama Masters
Ji leads A. Jutanugarn and Co. by three in Taiwan
Thomas thinks he can be more consistent in 2018

Trending

The Social: 'Get those party boots on'
Punch Shot: Whens, wheres and whats for Tiger
Haney: Tiger's swing one 'he could win with'
Social Snapshots: October 2017
Inaugural CJ Cup kicks off with 'phenomenal' purse
Best of: Pat and Ashley Perez
Spieth sends Open 3-iron back to Royal Birkdale
Spieth mocks Koepka for his sweater masterpiece
Best Lessons Ever: Watson's ball striking cure
No restrictions: Woods cleared for full golf activity
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.