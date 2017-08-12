Golf Central Blog

Day (77) comes unglued with quadruple bogey at 18

By

Nick Menta
August 12, 2017, 7:59 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Jason Day arrived at the18th tee on Saturday four shots off the lead held by Kevin Kisner.

When he walked off the green, he found himself seven shots back heading into Sunday.

The 2015 PGA champion came unglued with a quadruple bogey-8 at the home home, dropping him from 4 under to even par for the championship after a Saturday 77.

Day found trouble off the tee when his ball came to rest behind a tree, and he attempted to play up the right side of the hole instead of pitching back into the fairway.

That decision led him to take an unplayable lie from a bush and hit this fourth shot:

Two strokes later, Day missed this putt for triple bogey when his ball lipped out on the high side:

It was the end of a chaotic round that saw Day slip to 2 under par for the week before rallying with birdies at 14, 15 and 16 before playing his last two holes 5 over. 

Asked for comment following his round, Day declined to speak with reporters.

Jason Day, 2017 PGA Championship

Nick Menta is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

@NickMentaGC

