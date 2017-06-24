Casey makes temporary caddie switch at Travelers

Golf Central Blog

CROMWELL, Conn. – Considering the news that rocked the golf world involving the split of Phil Mickelson and his longtime caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay, it didn’t go unnoticed that Paul Casey arrived at the Travelers Championship with a new man on his bag.

Following a third-round 66 that moved him to within four strokes of the lead, Casey was quick to clarify the newest member of his team is only a temporary move.

“Johnny wanted a week off. When Johnny started working with me a year and a half ago, we agreed he's got a young family, I've got a young family, that family was first,” Casey said of his normal caddie Johnny “Long Socks” McLaren.

The only stipulation was that McLaren had to find his replacement for this week, a nod that went to veteran looper Shannon Wallis. Wallis has proven to be up to the task, helping Casey to rounds of 68-68-66, but the Englishman made it clear that regardless of what happens this week McLaren will be back on his bag.

“I hope Johnny's sending me good vibes and not sticking needles in a Shannon Wallis doll,” Casey laughed. “No, Johnny and I are a great team. The reason I'm talking to you and I've had a great week so far with Shannon, is a lot to do with the work Johnny and I have done together.”

