Day not interested in speeding up routine

KAPALUA, Hawaii – Jason Day probably wouldn’t be considered one of the PGA Tour’s slowest players, but he’s certainly deliberate.

Late last season, the Australian said he tried to speed things up while he played; but as he explained on Tuesday at the year-opening SBS Tournament of Champions it’s an adjustment he won’t continue in 2017.

“Everyone wants to speed up the game. Obviously that's a big subject in golf, to speed up the game,” he said. “In my opinion, I don't care so much about speeding up my game. I've got to get back to what makes me good. If that means I have to back off five times, then I'm going to back off five times before I have to actually hit the shot.”

Day estimated he was put on the clock once last season by the Tour, which only times players when they’ve fallen out of a pre-determined position. In 2015, he said he figured he’d been put on the clock about eight times, and added that he was aware of the comments made, mostly in the media, about his occasional languid pace of play.

“You don’t want to be classed as a slower player, but thinking about it now when I was playing and competing and doing really well I forgot about that stuff. I didn’t care if people thought I was slow or not and I played better,” Day said. “I just need to make sure I’m deliberate, but respect other players. You have to respect the time the PGA Tour has given us.”

Under the Tour’s pace of policy, a player is allowed 40 seconds (50 seconds if they are first to play) to play a shot, but there is no penalty for a single “bad time.” A second bad time during a round will result in a one-stroke penalty and two bad times during the course of a season results in a fine of $5,000.