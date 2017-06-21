Despite personal issues, Tiger texted Day at U.S. Open

CROMWELL, Conn. – It’s been an eventful few weeks for Tiger Woods, but despite a litany of concerns, it seems he’s still engaged with golf.

Woods – who was arrested last month on suspicion of DUI in Jupiter, Fla., and announced this week that he is “receiving professional help to manage my medications” – was tuned into at least parts of last week’s coverage of the U.S. Open.

“He texted me after I shot 79 [at the U.S. Open on Thursday] and said, ‘Hey, before you work on something call me because I saw something,’” Jason Day said on Wednesday at the Travelers Championship. “I was like, yeah, you saw 79 shots. I didn’t call him because I was so angry.”

Rory McIlroy said he reached out to Woods a few weeks ago to “make sure he was OK,” and Day echoed the sentiments of many PGA Tour players when asked about the 14-time major champion.

“When you see guys go through things like this you want to make sure they are in the right spot and I’m hoping for a speedy recovery,” Day said.