Koepka wins after 'long phone call' from DJ

By

Rex Hoggard
June 18, 2017, 10:30 pm

ERIN, Wis. – Late Tuesday, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson ventured out for a practice round at Erin Hills and while many liked the world No. 1’s chances this week at the U.S. Open, he may have had other thoughts.

On the eve of Sunday’s final round, Johnson called Koepka, who began Sunday a stroke off the lead, to offer some advice.

“He watched me play. I thought I played pretty solid on Tuesday. And he said he was pulling for me and just hang in there. It will happen,” Koepka said.

U.S. Open: Scores | Live blog: Day 4 | Full coverage

Neither Koepka, who won his first major in commanding fashion with a closing 67 for a 16 under total, nor Johnson, are known for their exuberance on the golf course and both could be described as men of few words, as evidenced by Koepka’s response when asked if he could elaborate on Saturday’s conversation.

“I mean there's probably not that much that's that interesting to be honest,” he smiled. “It was a long phone call. For us it was like two minutes, it wasn't much.”

Johnson, this week’s defending champion, missed the cut at Erin Hills.

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

