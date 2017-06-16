Golf Central Blog

E. coli detected at Erin Hills drinking station

By

Ryan Lavner
June 16, 2017, 8:16 am

RSS

ERIN, Wis. – Health officials found evidence of E. coli at one of the hydration stations at Erin Hills on Thursday.

The Washington Ozaukee Health Department identified the bacteria in a drinking water sample connected to a well near the 12th hole. The hydration station was shut off Thursday morning.

Officials said that no illnesses have been reported, but it’s possible that some U.S. Open visitors may have consumed the contaminated water between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday morning. Though certain types of E. coli are harmless, it can cause diarrhea, vomiting, fever and other gastrointestinal issues.

The USGA said in a statement that fans will receive complimentary bottles of water at all four hydration stations for the duration of the event.

Added a USGA spokesman: “The safety and security of our guests is of paramount importance.”

Article Tags: 

USGA, 2017 U.S. Open, Erin Hills

Lavner is a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and is the website's college golf expert.

Read Bio |
@RyanLavnerGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Live Blog: U.S. Open, Day 2
U.S. Open
Fowler downplays 65: 'It's just the first round'
Fowler (65) matches scoring record, leads U.S. Open
Rory, Day are hacks (literally) in Erin Hills fescue

Trending

Are you kidding me? Rory not happy fescue being cut
No walking refs, but review stations for U.S. Open rulings
Watch: Noren shows rough isn't only Erin Hills danger
Watch: Blimp catches fire, crashes at Erin Hills
Davis: Fescue cut had 'zero' to do with criticism
117th U.S. Open at Erin Hills: Wednesday
Latest USGA quandary: Fuming over fescue
Erin Hills eve: The many complaints of the U.S. Open
Bones on site at Erin Hills, hoping for lightning
Waiting game ends: Phil WDs from U.S. Open
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.