E. coli detected at Erin Hills drinking station

ERIN, Wis. – Health officials found evidence of E. coli at one of the hydration stations at Erin Hills on Thursday.

The Washington Ozaukee Health Department identified the bacteria in a drinking water sample connected to a well near the 12th hole. The hydration station was shut off Thursday morning.

Officials said that no illnesses have been reported, but it’s possible that some U.S. Open visitors may have consumed the contaminated water between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday morning. Though certain types of E. coli are harmless, it can cause diarrhea, vomiting, fever and other gastrointestinal issues.

The USGA said in a statement that fans will receive complimentary bottles of water at all four hydration stations for the duration of the event.

Added a USGA spokesman: “The safety and security of our guests is of paramount importance.”