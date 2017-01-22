Eason makes Web.com Tour-record decuple-bogey 15

Through three rounds on the Web.com Tour this year, Greg Eason has yet to break 90.

Eason, you may remember, is the player who claimed to lose 32 balls two weeks ago at the wind-hijacked Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, where he posted 91-95.

"I started with 36 golf balls. I ended with four."@GregEasonGolf may have shot 91-95, but he didn't quit.



A lesson for us all. pic.twitter.com/TxwbYpU114 — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) January 10, 2017

Back in the Bahamas for the first round of the Great Abaco Classic, Eason was 8 over par on his day before he reached the par-5 18th, where this happened:

A score of 10 over on a hole is a decuple bogey. The 15 is also the highest recorded score on a hole in Web.com Tour history.

Eason went on to sign for 18-over 90 and now sits in last place, seven shots behind the next player on the leaderboard.