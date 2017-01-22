Golf Central Blog

Eason makes Web.com Tour-record decuple-bogey 15

By

Golf Channel Digital
January 22, 2017, 4:24 pm

RSS

Through three rounds on the Web.com Tour this year, Greg Eason has yet to break 90.

Eason, you may remember, is the player who claimed to lose 32 balls two weeks ago at the wind-hijacked Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, where he posted 91-95.

Back in the Bahamas for the first round of the Great Abaco Classic, Eason was 8 over par on his day before he reached the par-5 18th, where this happened:

A score of 10 over on a hole is a decuple bogey. The 15 is also the highest recorded score on a hole in Web.com Tour history.

Eason went on to sign for 18-over 90 and now sits in last place, seven shots behind the next player on the leaderboard.

Article Tags: 

Greg Eason

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Swafford wins CareerBuilder for first Tour title
Kaymer, Johnson stall in Abu Dhabi
Eason makes Web.com Tour-record decuple-bogey 15
Watch: Am wins car with surprise ace at CareerBuilder
Hadwin cards PGA Tour's second 59 in as many weeks

Trending

Wozniacki responds to Rory's comments: 'Move on'
Mickelson: 'Disappointing' Chargers going to L.A.
Augusta National buys neighboring Pep Boys for $6.9M
Westwood's girlfriend fills in for longtime caddie
Awkward Reporter hilariously interviews DJ, Stenson, others
Obama's final tally: 333 rounds of golf as POTUS
Mickelson debuts new 'Jumping Phil' logo
Hadwin cards PGA Tour's second 59 in as many weeks
Substitutions allowed during NCAA match play
Aphibarnrat: Plays golf to buy shoes, watches
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.