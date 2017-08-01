Feherty's son dies on birthday after overdose

NBC Sports and Golf Channel personality David Feherty revealed Tuesday that his son, Shey, has died.

Feherty said on Twitter that his eldest son passed away on his birthday, July 29, from an overdose. Shey, the eldest son of David and Caroline DeWit Feherty, was 29.

My first born son is gone from me, dying from an overdose on his 29th birthday. Bless his sweet heart, I will fight on. — David Feherty (@Fehertwit) August 1, 2017

“Our deepest condolences go out to David Feherty and his family on the passing of his oldest son, Shey,” Golf Channel said in a statement. “Family means everything to David, and his Golf Channel, NBC Sports and extended television family send their love and support at this difficult time.”

Feherty, 58, has been open about his personal battle with drugs, alcohol and depression. He has five children: Shey, Rory, Erin, Karl and Fred.

A funeral service was held Tuesday at Restland Abbey Chapel in Dallas. An obituary on the site reads: