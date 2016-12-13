First Senior LPGA Championship coming in 2017

The Senior LPGA Championship for women 45 and over will be staged for the first time next year, the LPGA announced Tuesday.

The championship’s launch will come at The Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort in Indiana July 10-12 with Golf Channel televising. It’s a Monday-through-Wednesday 54-hole event that will feature a field of 81 players with a $600,000 purse.

“This is a landmark event for the LPGA because it provides a larger platform to celebrate the legends of the game,” LPGA commissioner Mike Whan said in a statement. “With the USGA’s recently announced U.S. Senior Women’s Open and now our event, the women who forged the way for the current generation will now have two major championships each year.”

The USGA will host its first U.S. Senior Women’s Open in 2018 at Chicago Golf Club in Wheaton, Ill. That championship will be for women 50 and over.