Golf Central Blog

Former Open champ De Vicenzo dies at 94

By

Golf Channel Digital
June 1, 2017, 2:04 pm

RSS

Roberto De Vicenzo, a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame and the first Argentine to win a major championship, died Thursday at age 94. The news was confirmed to Golf Channel by Mark Lawrie, former executive director of the Argentine Golf Association.

De Vicenzo enjoyed a decorated playing career, one that included more than 230 worldwide victories across five decades. The pinnacle came in 1967, when he won The Open by two shots over Jack Nicklaus at Royal Liverpool. He also represented Argentina 17 times at the World Cup of Golf and captured the inaugural U.S. Senior Open in 1980 at age 57.

Watch: Highlights from the 1967 Open

But De Vicenzo is most well-known for perhaps the biggest gaffe in major championship history. Facing the prospect of an 18-hole playoff with Bob Goalby at the 1968 Masters, De Vicenzo signed for a par on the 17th hole when he, in fact, had made a birdie. The scoring error stood, and Goalby won the tournament by a shot.

"I play golf all over the world for 30 years, and now all I can think of is what a stupid I am to be wrong in this wonderful tournament," De Vicenzo said afterward.

He went on to win the Houston Open a few weeks after his error at Augusta National, the last of his five PGA Tour victories that began with a win at Colonial in 1957.

Speaking at the Memorial Tournament, Nicklaus recalled that De Vicenzo talked about his Masters gaffe the last time the two spoke a few years ago in Argentina, and it remained a topic of discussion even decades after the fact.

"That was just Roberto," Nicklaus said. "I think he always dwelled on the fact that he screwed up. He had the Masters in his hand."

De Vicenzo received the Bob Jones Award in 1970, the highest honor given by the USGA, and was elected into the Hall of Fame in 1989.

Article Tags: 

Roberto De Vicenzo

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
Former Open champ De Vicenzo dies at 94
Video released of Woods' DUI arrest
Hoggard: More video expected; arraignment upcoming
Video takes Tiger's tale to new depths

Trending

DUI affidavit states Tiger asleep in parked car
Video released of Woods' DUI arrest
Dashcam video released of Tiger's DUI arrest
Photos: Tiger Woods' car during DUI arrest
Tiger Woods releases statement after arrest
Z. Johnson on strewn clubs: 'Not my proudest moment'
Photos released of Woods' car during DUI arrest
Jack on Tiger: 'He needs all our help'
Jack: Tiger 'couldn't stand up' days before surgery
Rosaforte: No alcohol involved, arraignment July 5
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.