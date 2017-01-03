Golf Central Blog

Furyk betting favorite to captain 2018 Ryder Cup

Will Gray
January 3, 2017, 10:23 am

Jim Furyk will captain the 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup team - that is, if you have faith in the betting markets.

Offshore outlet Bookmaker.eu has offered odds on who will lead the U.S. team at Le Golf National in Paris, and they have installed Furyk as a -110 favorite. Those odds mean that bettors will have to wager $110 for every $100 they hope to win.

Davis Love III, who captained the team in both 2012 and 2016, is next with +250 odds (wager $100 to win $250), followed by Fred Couples at 3/1. Couples has never captained a Ryder Cup team but led the U.S. to three straight victories in the Presidents Cup from 2009-13.

Tiger Woods is listed at 8/1, followed by 2015 Presidents Cup captain Jay Haas (15/1). If you like long shots, Paul Azinger and Mark O'Meara are both offered at 20/1, followed by David Toms (25/1) and Hal Sutton (30/1).

Furyk, who will be 48 when the 2018 matches roll around, played on nine straight Ryder Cup teams from 1997-2014 before serving as an assistant captain last year at Hazeltine. His individual record in matches stands at 10-20-4.

Denmark's Thomas Bjorn was named as European team captain on Dec. 6. Whichever American is chosen to oppose him will face the daunting task of captaining the first U.S. win on foreign soil since Tom Watson hoisted the Ryder Cup at The Belfry in 1993.

Jim Furyk, Ryder Cup

