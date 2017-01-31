Golf Central Blog

Garcia: 'Difficult' for Tiger to perform like glory days

By

Rex Hoggard
January 31, 2017, 6:28 am

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – After missing the cut in his first PGA Tour start in 15 months last week at Torrey Pines, Tiger Woods was back at work on Tuesday as he prepares to play the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Woods had an abbreviated practice session at Emirates Golf Club, where he’s won twice in seven starts.

Many consider this week’s start on the European Tour a crucial test for the 41-year-old who has endured multiple back procedures in recent years.

Back-to-back starts separated by 12 time zones would be a challenge for any player, particularly one who missed last season with an ailing back, and on Tuesday Sergio Garcia addressed the wide range of expectations the 666th-ranked player faces.

“If you mean like the way he played like in early 2000 and stuff like that, it is difficult,” Garcia said. “He's got a lot of qualities and he can obviously get to a high level. To get to that level is very difficult, even for him, because he's [41] now. So his body doesn't move the way it used to move when he was 20, 25.

“But we'll see. Everything is a little bit of a question mark for all of us, so you know, we'll see how it goes in the next four or five months.”

Sergio Garcia, Tiger Woods, 2017 Omega Dubai Desert Classic

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

