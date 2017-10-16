Haney: Tiger's swing one 'he could win with'

We asked, and Hank Haney answered.
Tiger Woods on Sunday showed the golf world the latest step in his recovery, tweeting yet another swing video, this time with a driver.
Making Progress pic.twitter.com/I3MZhJ74kI— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) October 15, 2017
The @GolfChannel account subsequently asked for feedback from "swing experts" on what they saw in Woods' post-fusion swing. And that question prompted, Haney, Woods' former instructor, to offer this assessment:
That’s a swing he could win with, it’s not across the line and stuck inside coming down, a little stiff looking but it’s good enough https://t.co/ZlVyyCKG3H— Hank Haney (@HankHaney) October 16, 2017
Haney served as Woods' swing coach from 2004-2010, replacing Butch Harmon and later being replaced by Sean Foley.