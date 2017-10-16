Golf Central Blog

Haney: Tiger's swing one 'he could win with'

By

Golf Channel Digital
October 16, 2017, 4:43 pm

RSS

We asked, and Hank Haney answered.

Tiger Woods on Sunday showed the golf world the latest step in his recovery, tweeting yet another swing video, this time with a driver.

The @GolfChannel account subsequently asked for feedback from "swing experts" on what they saw in Woods' post-fusion swing. And that question prompted, Haney, Woods' former instructor, to offer this assessment:

Haney served as Woods' swing coach from 2004-2010, replacing Butch Harmon and later being replaced by Sean Foley.

Article Tags: 

Tiger Woods, Hank Haney

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
No restrictions: Woods cleared for full golf activity
Watch: Tiger tees off with driver in Sunday red
Haney: Tiger's swing one 'he could win with'
Monday Scramble: Looking 'back' on the week
Ridley officially takes over as Augusta National chairman

Trending

Watch: Tiger tees off with driver in Sunday red
Watch: Murray shows off throwing arm at CIMB
Perez continues career resurgence with CIMB win
J.Y. Ko the latest KLPGA talent to win an LPGA title
No restrictions: Woods cleared for full golf activity
Haney: Tiger's swing one 'he could win with'
Levin on equipment woes: 'I took the money'
Caddies appeal lawsuit dismissal against Tour
Photo: Woods sporting 'TGR' clubs in golf bag
Making progress: Breaking down Tiger's driver swing
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.