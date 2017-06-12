How to watch the U.S. Open on TV and online

The U.S. Open is this week at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the men's second major on TV and online:
(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted; live stream link in parentheses)
Monday, June 12
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
1-4PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
Tuesday, June 13
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-6PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
Wednesday, June 14
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-Noon: Golf Central (stream.golfchannel.com)
Noon-5PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
Thursday, June 15
6-8AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
7AM-9PM: U.S. Open, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
8-9AM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
9-9:30AM: Golf Central (stream.golfchannel.com)
9:30-11AM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
11AM-6PM (FS1): U.S. Open, Day 1
6-9PM (Fox): U.S. Open, Day 1
9-11PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
Friday, June 16
6-8AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
7AM-9PM: U.S. Open, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
8-9AM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
9-9:30AM: Golf Central (stream.golfchannel.com)
9:30-11AM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
11AM-6PM (FS1): U.S. Open, Day 2
6-9PM (Fox): U.S. Open, Day 2
9-11PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
Saturday, June 17
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9-11AM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
11AM-8PM: U.S. Open, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
11AM-8PM (Fox): U.S. Open, Day 3
8-10PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
Sunday, June 18
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9-11AM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
11AM-8:30PM: U.S. Open, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
11AM-8:30PM (Fox): U.S. Open, Day 4
8:30-10:30PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)