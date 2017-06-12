Golf Central Blog

How to watch the U.S. Open on TV and online

By

Golf Channel Digital
June 12, 2017, 8:00 am

The U.S. Open is this week at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the men's second major on TV and online:

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted; live stream link in parentheses)

Monday, June 12
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
1-4PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Tuesday, June 13
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-6PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Wednesday, June 14
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-Noon: Golf Central (stream.golfchannel.com)
Noon-5PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Thursday, June 15
6-8AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
7AM-9PM: U.S. Open, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
8-9AM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
9-9:30AM: Golf Central (stream.golfchannel.com)
9:30-11AM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
11AM-6PM (FS1): U.S. Open, Day 1
6-9PM (Fox): U.S. Open, Day 1
9-11PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Friday, June 16
6-8AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
7AM-9PM: U.S. Open, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
8-9AM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
9-9:30AM: Golf Central (stream.golfchannel.com)
9:30-11AM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
11AM-6PM (FS1): U.S. Open, Day 2
6-9PM (Fox): U.S. Open, Day 2
9-11PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Saturday, June 17
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9-11AM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
11AM-8PM: U.S. Open, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
11AM-8PM (Fox): U.S. Open, Day 3
8-10PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Sunday, June 18
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9-11AM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
11AM-8:30PM: U.S. Open, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
11AM-8:30PM (Fox): U.S. Open, Day 4
8:30-10:30PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

2017 U.S. Open

