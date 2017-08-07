How to watch the PGA Championship on TV and online

The PGA Championship is this week at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the men's final major of the season, on TV and online:

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted; live stream link in parentheses)

Monday

7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Tuesday

9AM-6PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Wednesday

9AM-6PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Thursday

8AM-1PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

1-7PM (TNT): PGA Championship, Day 1

7-9PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Friday

8AM-1PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

1-7PM (TNT): PGA Championship, Day 2

7-9PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Saturday

8-11AM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

11AM-2PM (TNT): PGA Championship, Day 3

2-7PM (CBS): PGA Championship, Day 3

7-9PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Sunday

8-11AM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

11AM-2PM (TNT): PGA Championship, Day 4

2-7PM (CBS): PGA Championship, Day 4

7-9PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)