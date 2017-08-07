Golf Central Blog

How to watch the PGA Championship on TV and online

By

Golf Channel Digital
August 7, 2017, 7:30 am

RSS

The PGA Championship is this week at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the men's final major of the season, on TV and online:

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted; live stream link in parentheses)

Monday
7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Tuesday
9AM-6PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Wednesday
9AM-6PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Thursday
8AM-1PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
1-7PM (TNT): PGA Championship, Day 1
7-9PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Friday
8AM-1PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
1-7PM (TNT): PGA Championship, Day 2
7-9PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Saturday
8-11AM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
11AM-2PM (TNT): PGA Championship, Day 3
2-7PM (CBS): PGA Championship, Day 3
7-9PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Sunday
8-11AM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
11AM-2PM (TNT): PGA Championship, Day 4
2-7PM (CBS): PGA Championship, Day 4
7-9PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Article Tags: 

2017 PGA Championship

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Monday Scramble: Playing favorites at the PGA
No faking it: Matsuyama torches Firestone for 61
Spieth closes with 68, says Rory is 'guy to beat' at PGA
Yin, Ernst picked for Solheim team; Creamer left out
I.K. Kim wins first major title at Women's British Open

Trending

Feherty's son dies on birthday after overdose
Picks are in: U.S., European Solheim Cup teams finalized
Bunker six-pack sends Jutanugarn packing
Spieth pulls off another stunning shot
'Paula was upset': Inkster on snubbing Solheim vets
Finally over her infamous miss, Kim taking flight
Shirtless Tiger holds up a massive lobster
Curry's impressive Web.com start a win-win for game
I.K. Kim wins first major title at Women's British Open
Long and strong: McIlroy crushing his driver
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.